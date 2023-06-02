James Gandolfini Once Lived in This N.Y.C. Townhouse. Now It Can be Yours for $16.5 Million

It’s been nearly a decade since actor James Gandolfini unexpectedly died. Now, the West Village pad where The Sopranos star once lived is up for grabs.

Dating back to 1835, the landmarked New York City building is the only townhouse remaining on the East Side of Sullivan Street and was once the home of Wall Street financier Jay Gould. Renowned artist and sculptor Leah Poller bought the 19th-century Greek Revival mansion back in 2005 and subsequently converted it into five luxury apartments. The cleverly designed floor plans mean that the $16.5 million property could easily be turned back into a palatial single-family residence, though.

Spanning 9,300 square feet, the abode features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and ample living space. According to the listing, Gandolfini was said to have kept the second floor as a study while he was appearing in God of Carnage on Broadway in 2009. It also offers an impressive 2,300 square feet of private outdoor space, which Manhattanites know is a rarity.

The townhouse comes with 2,300 square feet of private outdoor space. Concrete Real Estate/Ardent Property Group

Over the years, 179 Sullivan Street has played host to other famous residents including The O.C. actress Mischa Barton, as well as screenwriter Steven Conrad, best known for The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013).

Thanks to Poller’s preservation efforts, the 25-foot-wide residence has held onto many of its historic details, including an original curved staircase, shutters, decorative fireplaces, and archways. On the parlor level, you’ll find soaring 13-and-a-half-foot ceilings, a one-bedroom loft, a primary bedroom complete with a glass-tiled Jacuzzi, and a private terrace. Elsewhere, each of the units is decked out with a laundry, air-conditioning, and top-of-the-line appliances.

The seller is artist Leah Poller, who preserved and re-designed all five floors of the residence Concrete Real Estate/Ardent Property Group

Down below, the ground floor is currently operating as a medical office rental, and at the very top, the 1,250-square-foot roof can be turned into pretty much anything you can dream up. In case you’re lacking in creativity, marketing materials suggested maybe a gym, sauna, or even a recording studio. Hell, you could even go full Tony Soprano and turn it into a sky-high hangout for your crew. BYO gabagool.

Jessica Bryant of Concrete Real Estate NYC and Valerie Zingaro of Ardent Property Group hold the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of 179 Sullivan Street.