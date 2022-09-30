Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany’s Lavish NYC Penthouse Could Be Yours for $10.8 Million

Looks like you have a second chance at owning a Hollywood power couple’s lavish New York digs.

This picturesque New York City penthouse that celebrity couple Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany once called home is back on the market. The full-floor Tribeca abode comes with four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and a lush 1,280-square-foot private roof deck. The loft was first listed in April of this year for $12 million. The asking price has now dropped to $10.8 million.

Connelly, who recently starred in Top Gun: Maverick, and Bettany, who just joined Tom Hanks on Miramax’s film adaptation of Here, snagged the chic Manhattan pad in 2012 and sold it four years later to Billy Hult. The President of Tradeweb Markets paid $6.99 million for the circa 1856 residence, as reported by the New York Post. The apartment still maintains much of its 19th-century charm, with a wood-burning stove, soaring ceilings, steel-framed arched factory windows and skylights throughout.

The library has wall-to-wall bookshelves. Evan Joseph / Scott Wintrow for Sotheby’s International Realty

Elsewhere, the living spaces are outfitted with expansive windows that flood the loft with natural light. The epitome of bright and airy, the home features a 45-foot-wide living room, a double-height skylit chef’s kitchen and a dedicated sunroom that leads out to the terrace. There’s also a library outfitted with wall-to-wall, built-in bookshelves and a spacious dining area. Step into the primary suite and you’ll find a dressing room that’s joined by an equally impressive bathroom clad in travertine.

The private rooftop terrace comes with its own sauna, seating area and greenery. Evan Joseph / Scott Wintrow for Sotheby’s International Realty

One of the biggest standouts, though, is the entertainer’s paradise on the roof. It comes complete with a sauna, planter boxes, trees and plenty of seating. “There’s something incredibly serene about the space,” listing agent Debbie Korb of Sotheby’s International Realty the Post in April. “Sunlight glittering off the river, large expanses of wide-open spaces and an enchanting rooftop terrace.”

Did we mention you’re getting it at a discount?

