Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Just Bought a $1.4 Million Home in Encino

Though they need another house like a pigeon needs dance classes, records reveal showbiz power couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have just paid nearly $1.4 million for a property in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley enclave of Encino, the once-overlooked neighborhood that’s recently seen a massive surge in popularity with suburban-minded celebrities. (Deeds and documents suggest the home in question was purchased, technically speaking, solely by Lopez.)

While the self-proclaimed real estate lovers have differing design aesthetics — “[Alex] is more on the modern, masculine side,” according to Lopez, while the “Hustlers” star strays closer to traditional — they’ll both appreciate this home’s decor, which offers an appealing blend of contemporary and retro furnishings in a midcentury ranch-style layout.

J.Lo and A-Rod’s new residential acquisition spans a relatively modest 2,200 square feet and is far more humble than the couple’s many other houses, suggesting it was either purchased for a lucky relative or as an investment. Built in 1948 and since extensively renovated, the red tile-roofed structure is of indeterminate architectural heritage but includes modern amenities aplenty.

There’s cream-colored stucco on the single-story home’s exterior walls, while the front door opens into a vast combo living/dining room with wide-plank hardwood floors, pure white walls and recessed LED lighting. The dining side of the room sports a vaulted wood ceiling that’s stained a deep charcoal color for contrast, as does the den, which includes a fireplace with wooden mantle.

Installed this year, the all-new open kitchen features ash grey cabinets, a center island and medium-grade stainless appliances. French doors connect the kitchen directly to a covered patio, where there’s plenty of space for an alfresco living or dining room and views of the detached garage, accessed via a discreet gated driveway on the property’s backside. Tucked behind the garage is a hidden — and unpermitted — 200 sq. ft. office, perfect for privacy while working from home.

The house also offers two guest bedrooms that together share a large guest bathroom, plus a master retreat with dual closets, one of them a walk-in situation. A freshly renovated bath contains dual vanities, soaking tub and glass-enclosed shower.

Outdoors, the .13-acre corner lot property is landscaped simply, with a handful of drought-tolerant plantings and faux grass for carefree maintenance, while the desirable location means the house is just a quick jaunt to a wide variety of Valley restaurants and shopping destinations.

Besides their new Encino cottage, Lopez and Rodriguez continue to maintain a very A-list collection of prime real estate that includes a gorgeous compound in Bel Air — purchased by Lopez for $28 million — a Hamptons estate, a $20 million penthouse in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood, and a fixer-upper oceanfront home in Malibu the couple bought from Jeremy Piven in 2018 and later hired HGTV star Joanna Gaines to renovate. And A-Rod still owns his spectacular Miami mansion, a custom-built Coral Gables contemporary that was photographed in 2017 for Architectural Digest.

Tim Gavin of Keller Williams held the listing; Carl Gambino of Compass repped Lopez. See more photos of the home below: