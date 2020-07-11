Quantcast
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Just Bought a $1.4 Million Home in Encino

This is just the latest addition to the power couple's real estate portfolio.

jennifer lopez alex rodriguez encino Courtesy of Realtor.com

Though they need another house like a pigeon needs dance classes, records reveal showbiz power couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have just paid nearly $1.4 million for a property in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley enclave of Encino, the once-overlooked neighborhood that’s recently seen a massive surge in popularity with suburban-minded celebrities. (Deeds and documents suggest the home in question was purchased, technically speaking, solely by Lopez.)

While the self-proclaimed real estate lovers have differing design aesthetics — “[Alex] is more on the modern, masculine side,” according to Lopez, while the “Hustlers” star strays closer to traditional — they’ll both appreciate this home’s decor, which offers an appealing blend of contemporary and retro furnishings in a midcentury ranch-style layout.

J.Lo and A-Rod’s new residential acquisition spans a relatively modest 2,200 square feet and is far more humble than the couple’s many other houses, suggesting it was either purchased for a lucky relative or as an investment. Built in 1948 and since extensively renovated, the red tile-roofed structure is of indeterminate architectural heritage but includes modern amenities aplenty.

jennifer lopez alex rodriguez encino

The home’s spacious, modern bathroom.  Courtesy of Realtor.com

There’s cream-colored stucco on the single-story home’s exterior walls, while the front door opens into a vast combo living/dining room with wide-plank hardwood floors, pure white walls and recessed LED lighting. The dining side of the room sports a vaulted wood ceiling that’s stained a deep charcoal color for contrast, as does the den, which includes a fireplace with wooden mantle.

Installed this year, the all-new open kitchen features ash grey cabinets, a center island and medium-grade stainless appliances. French doors connect the kitchen directly to a covered patio, where there’s plenty of space for an alfresco living or dining room and views of the detached garage, accessed via a discreet gated driveway on the property’s backside. Tucked behind the garage is a hidden — and unpermitted — 200 sq. ft. office, perfect for privacy while working from home.

The house also offers two guest bedrooms that together share a large guest bathroom, plus a master retreat with dual closets, one of them a walk-in situation. A freshly renovated bath contains dual vanities, soaking tub and glass-enclosed shower.

jennifer lopez alex rodriguez encino

One of the home’s airy bedrooms.  Courtesy of Realtor.com

Outdoors, the .13-acre corner lot property is landscaped simply, with a handful of drought-tolerant plantings and faux grass for carefree maintenance, while the desirable location means the house is just a quick jaunt to a wide variety of Valley restaurants and shopping destinations.

Besides their new Encino cottage, Lopez and Rodriguez continue to maintain a very A-list collection of prime real estate that includes a gorgeous compound in Bel Air — purchased by Lopez for $28 million — a Hamptons estate, a $20 million penthouse in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood, and a fixer-upper oceanfront home in Malibu the couple bought from Jeremy Piven in 2018 and later hired HGTV star Joanna Gaines to renovate. And A-Rod still owns his spectacular Miami mansion, a custom-built Coral Gables contemporary that was photographed in 2017 for Architectural Digest.

Tim Gavin of Keller Williams held the listing; Carl Gambino of Compass repped Lopez. See more photos of the home below:

jennifer lopez alex rodriguez encino

Courtesy of Realtor.com

jennifer lopez alex rodriguez encino

Courtesy of Realtor.com

jennifer lopez alex rodriguez encino

Courtesy of Realtor.com

jennifer lopez alex rodriguez encino

Courtesy of Realtor.com

