Jennifer Lopez’s $42.5 Million Bel-Air Mansion Comes With an Outdoor Amphitheater for Home Concerts

Despite plans to renovate, Jennifer Lopez has decided to offload her Bel-Air estate instead. And if you’re willing to dish out a whopping $42.5 million, you can live just like J. Lo once did.

The actress and singer is selling the French Country mansion which she bought back in 2016 from fellow celeb Sela Ward, the Wall Street Journal first reported. At the time, Lopez dropped a cool $28 million on the California compound—so she’ll earn an eye-watering profit if the asking price is met. The eight-acre spread includes a nine-bedroom main house, a guest cottage, an infinity pool and a putting green. Plus, the grounds feature a large lake with its own sandy beach and a 100-person outdoor amphitheater. Perhaps the vocalist has put on an at-home performance or two? We wouldn’t be surprised.

Jennifer Lopez is selling her French Country-style estate in Bel-Air for $42.5 Million Tyler Hogan

The residence, originally built by architect Samuel Marx, gets its European edge from textured stone, brick and reclaimed wood. Internally, the living spaces have more of a modern farmhouse feel. Think lots of creamy whites, exposed ceiling beams, steel windows and rustic accents. On the main level, you’ll find a family room and double-height living area with its own bar and fireplace. There’s also a formal dining room, in addition to a chef’s kitchen outfitted with a built-in breakfast area and swanky chandelier.

The mansion has a 30-person screening room outfitted with movie posters from Lopez and her husband, Ben Affleck Tyler Hogan

Of course, the primary suite where “Bennifer” has spent their time is nothing short of spectacular. In fact, it makes up its own wing decked out with a library, his and her dressing rooms and a bathroom. If you need to step out for some air or want to gaze at the surrounding greenery, a private landscaped terrace should do the trick.

Naturally, the manse comes with its fair share of enviable amenities. You’ll find a massage room, a guest house that doubles as a gym and a 30-seat screening room with movie posters from the couple’s film portfolios. In the backyard, you have the option of sitting around the fire pit, tending to the organic vegetable garden or hanging out in the entertainment pavilion. No word yet on where the newlyweds plan to post up next.

Brett Lawyer of Carolwood Estates holds the listing.

