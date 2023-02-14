F1 Champ Jenson Button’s Palm Springs Estate Just Hit the Market for $2.5 Million

Buyers, start your engines: The race to own Jenson Button’s Palm Springs pad is on.

The Formula 1 driver, who famously won the world championship in 2009, is zipping out of his California desert retreat so you can drive on in. The Englishman and his wife, Brittny, bought the Spanish-Colonial residence roughly a year ago. However, they now own a second vacation rental in the area, which is why they’ve decided to sell.

“Between my design career and Jenson’s busy work schedule, on top of our family life, we don’t have time to manage two homes in Palm Springs,” Brittny told Dirt. “We are so sad to say goodbye, but we know whoever is lucky enough to purchase the property will be very happy there.”

Formula 1 champion Jenson Button is selling his Palm Springs vacation home for $2.5 million. Michael Karam/Calilookbook

On the market for $2.5 million, the estate is situated within the historic El Mirador neighborhood. Spanning 3,000 square feet, the main home comprises four bedrooms and four bathrooms. There’s also a guest casita for your pit crew. Oh, and the couple’s furniture is up for grabs, too.

The abode was originally built in 1946 by American starchitect John Porter Clark, who is credited as one of the pioneers of desert modernism. For an older spread, the Mediterranean-inspired villa has a ton of charm. Think vaulted wood-beam ceilings, dramatic columns and terracotta flooring throughout.

The Spanish Colonial home was furnished by the racing driver’s wife, Brittny, who’s an interior designer. Michael Karam/Calilookbook

The light, airy living quarters are characterized by bright white paint and expansive windows. Highlights include a custom chef’s kitchen outfitted with top-of-the-line Dacor and Sub-Zero appliances. There’s also a cozy breakfast nook and a separate dining area for entertaining racing royalty. Nearby, the living room sports a soaring, floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace that creates a cozy vibe.

Large French doors open up to the landscaped grounds, which have been decked out with a two-car garage, a fountain and a covered wraparound veranda. Extra perks include a sparkling pool and spa, a fire pit and a built-in barbecue. Best of all, you can enjoy jaw-dropping views of the nearby San Jacinto Mountains from your new digs. The peaks are a great place to put the pedal to the metal like Button, too.

Joseph Babineaux of HK Lane Real Estate holds the listing.

