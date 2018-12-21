JFK and Marilyn Monroe’s Secret Rendez-Vous House Could Be Yours for $5 Million

Now you too could sleep where John F. Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe once laid their heads while they consummated one of the most famous affairs in American history. Bing Crosby’s notorious Palm Springs party house, where the two reportedly shacked up, has hit the market for $5 million. The exact place of the affair is chronicled in Daniel Spoto’s book Marilyn Monroe: The Biography, published in 1993.

The Rancho Mirage, California home where Crosby lived from 1957 into the ’60s was well-known for its entertaining. Nearby neighbors who likely passed through its doors included Frank Sinatra, Ginger Rogers, Lucille Ball, and Design Arnez. The 6,700-square-foot house, which has an attached two-bedroom casita nicknamed the JFK wing, was built by the singer and actor along with his second wife Kathryn in 1957. The crooner married Kathryn that same year—second time’s a charm in this house.

The ranch-style home has been on and off the market since 2010 and has gone up in price since its original $3.4 million listing that year. And it could have been your next vacation escape if you had spotted it when it was listed on Airbnb for a pricey $3,400 a night. That would have provided you a stay in the ranch-style home’s “presidential” 1,400-square-foot master suite along with a slew of guests in the four other en-suite bedrooms for your own romp in Palm Springs’ dry heat. It also has sliding doors on many of the rooms, allowing for easy access to the pool and outdoor lounge space. The house also comes with an adjacent lot in case you ever want to build out a guest house.

The home is located in the Thunderbird Heights community in Rancho Mirage, a city just outside of Palm Springs proper, which has seen a 30 percent increase in home values in the last six months, according to Douglas Elliman. Beyond its provenance, the price reflects this rise in the market, but the house needs some updating so you’ll like have to invest more than the asking price. With some interior revamping and the right furniture, however, this home could easily be restored to its former glory. Hey, ask not what your home can do for you, but what you can do for your home.

The home is currently on the market with Linda Taglianetti, Fredrik Eklund, John Gomes and Gail Vasquez of Douglas Elliman.