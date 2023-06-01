Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Just Bought a $61 Million Mega-Mansion in Beverly Hills

House-hunting is hard—even if you’re Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

The high-profile Hollywood couple has been mansion-shopping for months, and it seems as if they’ve finally settled on a super-sized estate in Beverly Hills. On Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Bennifer just closed on a spectacular, five-acre spread in Los Angeles, which would add yet another gem to their growing real estate portfolio. The colossal 38,000-square-foot pad was originally listed at $135 million back in 2018, but the asking price was later slashed to $75 million in March. Naturally, the stars snagged the French-style residence at a steal: The new digs only cost just shy of $61 million.

Set in the gated Wallingford Estates community, the lavish mega-manse was rebuilt and significantly expanded upon by developer Gala Asher, as per Forbes. Altogether, the compound features a total of 12 bedrooms and a whopping 24 bathrooms split between a main house, a 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse, a caretaker’s cottage, and a guardhouse. A few of the behemoth’s most notable features include an epic 155-foot infinity pool, a boxing ring, a basketball court with a viewing gallery, and a sports lounge. Together, Lopez and Affleck share a pretty insane auto collection, but they won’t have to worry about space. There’s a 12-car garage on site, plus enough room to park 80 additional vehicles.

You can bet that a property of this magnitude has heaps of other amenities, too. There’s a movie theater, a wine and whiskey cellar, and an on-site spa, which is decked out with a sauna, a massage room, and even a hair and nail salon. Outside, the grounds include not one but two tennis courts and a sprawling 2,500-square-foot covered patio. Did we mention it’s also heated?

For comparison, the reunited couple’s new crib far surpasses the $64 million Pacific Palisades estate they were in escrow in March. That one-acre abode stretched 16,000 square feet with eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and had an 800-square-foot gym. If they were holding out for something better, they definitely found it. You can check out a video of the home below: