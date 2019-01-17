John Denver’s “Starwood in Aspen” Estate Hits the Market for $11 Million

Rocky Mountain high, indeed. John Denver’s longtime Colorado home, which inspired his song “Starwood in Aspen,” is now on the market for $11 million. For lovers of music, skiing, and breathtaking mountain views, it’s hard to imagine an estate more ideal.

The legendary singer-songwriter, who died in a plane crash in 1997, lived in this 7,735-square-foot home for more than 25 years and considered it the sunshine on his shoulder. Originally built in 1972, the Aspen home boasts almost every amenity you could dream of: a modern open floor plan, five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, two half bathrooms, three wet bars, an art studio-slash-home office, a swimming pool, multiple water features, a fire pit, and a wooden viewing platform that gives you prime views of the home’s stunning mountain views. And, as you might expect, the location—near all four local mountains—is a skiers’ paradise. All of which might just have you signing “Back Home Again” every time you walk through the door.

The home is currently owned by longtime Aspen residents who gave it a loving modern renovation that also managed to preserve the home’s distinctive touches, like stained-glass installations and copper finishings.

“This property is one of the most cherished residences in Aspen with its rich, storied history unique to the area,” said Jim Bineau, who represents the listing for Coldwell Banker. “Remodeled down to the studs, the new owner will enjoy the modernity of new construction married with the satisfaction of owning the home of one of Aspen’s most notable icons. This rare mountain retreat offers upscale sophistication matched with casual comfort, the utmost privacy and tranquility, and embodies all that epitomizes the perfect Aspen home.” Take me home, country road.



