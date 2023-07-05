John Fogerty’s Massive SoCal Estate Hits the Market for $20 Million

John Fogerty is selling his California compound down on the corner for $20 million.

The Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman is parting ways with his longtime Thousand Oaks estate after a decade of ownership, TMZ first reported. Dubbed White Stallion Ranch, the 22-acre spread is nestled within the gated Hidden Valley community. In 2013, the “Bad Moon Rising” singer shelled out roughly $9 million for the 18,600-square-foot residence, which was originally built in 2004 by architect Ron Firestone. However, the palatial pad has since benefitted from a massive renovation.

John Fogerty’s California estate is on the market for $19.9 million Re/Max One

At the heart of the property is a Tuscan-style farmhouse, complete with nine bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. Throughout the mostly single-story abode you’ll find cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors, and stone accents—including a fireplace in the great room. Though, there are a few high-tech features such as motorized window treatments and smart home controls. Nearby, the kitchen is decked out with glossy marble countertops, custom cabinets, top-of-the-line appliances, and a huge center island.

As one might expect, the multi-platinum music legend had two state-of-the-art soundproof recording studios installed. Here, you can belt out your best “Proud Mary” or practice your guitar skills. Of course, there are a slew of other perks as well, including two separate movie theaters, a gym, a wellness center, and a bar room equipped with climate-controlled wine walls. If you plan on playing host, the compound also comes with a detached guest house.

The compound has two recording studios, a movie theater, gym, a greenhouse, and gardens Re/Max One

Outside, walking paths allow guests to wander around the landscaped grounds, which have been covered in drought-tolerant turf. Although, the sweeping mountain and Pacific Ocean views are probably best enjoyed from any of the terraces. Elsewhere, there are plenty of alfresco spaces to kick back and relax. Think a poolside covered patio with a fire pit and outdoor kitchen. The manse also has a sports court, if you’re more of the active type. Either way, you could be the fortunate one to call this place home.

Jordan Cohen of Re/Max One holds the listing.

