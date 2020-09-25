Quantcast
Inside John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s New $17.5 Million Beverly Hills Mansion

The 10,700 square foot abode features an epic media room with top-notch acoustics.

John Legend Chrissy Teigen Beverly Hills Realtor.com

With their third bundle of joy due to arrive in March, high-profile celebrity power couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have bid adieu to their 90210 “starter” house—once owned by Rihanna—and upgraded to a more roomy, $17.5 million home elsewhere in the mountains above Beverly Hills, in a neighborhood known as Beverly Hills Post Office. The Wall Street Journal first reported the deal.

Built new this year and sheathed in metal and glass, the hard-edged contemporary mansion contains 10,700 square feet of living space, with 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms. Developed by local contractor JB Builders, the nearly one-acre estate offers a prairie-sized motorcourt, perfect for hosting large events.

Inside, the home boasts a collection of bespoke materials, with exotic wood and marble trim, wide-plank oak wood floors and a soaring glass atrium that floods the massive great room with light. Naturally, the house is equipped with a slew of designer goodies—Toto toilets, Miele kitchen appliances, LED mirrors, Crestron smart home technology, and a five tankless water heaters.

John Legend Chrissy Teigen Beverly Hills

Realtor.com

From the residence, disappearing walls of glass lead out to a backyard with a 100-foot saltwater swimming pool and lush views across Benedict Canyon, down to the Century City skyline. There’s also a petite pool house, plus a 500-square-foot media room with top-notch acoustics for a theater-quality movie experience.

Amid a frenzied media blitz, Teigen and Legend hoisted their former Beverly Hills home onto the market last month with a $23.95 million ask. Despite that aggressive price point, the couple almost immediately received an offer and the house is currently in escrow to be sold, according to the MLS. For the moment, the growing family is quarantining in a leased mansion—also designed in the contemporary architectural style—down in the Beverly Hills Flats neighborhood.

Sally Forster Jones of Compass held the listing; Marshall Peck of Douglas Elliman repped Legend and Teigen.

Check out more photos of the property below:

John Legend Chrissy Teigen Beverly Hills

Realtor.com

John Legend Chrissy Teigen Beverly Hills

Realtor.com

John Legend Chrissy Teigen Beverly Hills

Realtor.com

John Legend Chrissy Teigen Beverly Hills

Realtor.com

John Legend Chrissy Teigen Beverly Hills

Realtor.com

vJohn Legend Chrissy Teigen Beverly Hills

Realtor.com

John Legend Chrissy Teigen Beverly Hills

Realtor.com

John Legend Chrissy Teigen Beverly Hills

Realtor.com

John Legend Chrissy Teigen Beverly Hills

Realtor.com

John Legend Chrissy Teigen Beverly Hills

Realtor.com

