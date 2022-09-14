Yankees Legend Jorge Posada Is Selling His Waterfront Florida Mansion for $20 Million

This oceanfront mansion in Florida is quite the catch.



Located in the exclusive Old Cutler Bay community, the highly coveted waterfront estate belongs to none other than Yankees legend Jorge Posada and his wife, Laura. The five-time All-Star was said to have purchased the house in 2010 for $6.25 million, just two years before he retired in 2012, as reported by Mansion Global. Angel Nicolas of The Nicolas Group at Compass has now listed the Coral Gables abode for $19.9 million.

The former MLB star’s seaside property encompasses a seven-bedroom and nine-bathroom home with an impressive 11,800 square feet of living space, along with a private boat dock and a six-car garage. It’s decked out with a slew of amenities, too, including an infinity pool that overlooks the canal and a putting green where you can practice your short game whenever the mood strikes.

The Coral Gables estate will set you back $19.9 million. Lifestyle Production Group

Inside the home, the decor is decidedly modern with pops of bright white and glossy finishes. The first floor comprises a formal dining room with a wall-mounted wine rack, an uber contemporary chef’s kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances and two double living spaces. There’s also a seamless integration of indoor and outdoor spaces, including multiple covered terraces, three balconies and a two-story al fresco entertainment area outfitted with a summer kitchen.

The Florida property includes a boat dock, a putting green, pool and a seven-bedroom house. Lifestyle Production Group

Upstairs is where you’ll find the primary suite with an incredible walk-in closet that’s roughly the size of two bedrooms combined. The former athlete’s estate also has its own gym, of course, along with a navy-clad movie theater, two home offices and a basement with a billiards area.

It’s safe to say, the celebrated catcher has created one home run of a home

