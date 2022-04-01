Katy Perry’s Ultra-Private Beverly Hills Estate Hits the Market for $19.5 Million

Singer Katy Perry might still be a California girl after relocating to Montecito in October 2020, but she’s saying goodbye to her beloved Beverly Hills. The pop star recently listed her exquisite residence in the celebrity-filled guarded enclave of Hidden Valley Road for $19.5 million, almost a year after selling the home’s guest house for a separate $7.5 million. She now lives full-time in her native Santa Barbara with her partner, Orlando Bloom, and their daughter, Daisy.

Perry purchased the Beverly Hills estate in 2017 for $18 million, property records show. Neighbors include other A-listers such as Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lawrence, Penelope Cruz and Adele, who are most likely drawn to the prestigious community for its high levels of security.

The property spans just over an acre and is filled with lush gardens, including a quarter-mile tree-lined driveway behind a massive gate. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom house sprawls over 5,427 square feet. Similar to Perry’s personal style, the home is bright, colorful and contemporary, with impeccable design elements at every turn. It’s been done up in a modern Hollywood Regency style with plenty of natural light streaming in through the large windows in nearly every room.

It’s hard to believe Perry would ever part with the home as it has an incredibly spacious primary bedroom that comes with a fireplace, additional seating area and double doors that open onto a private garden terrace. Other amenities include a media room on the lower level; a massive gym with a sky light, which is outfitted with the latest equipment; a sauna and a cold plunge; and private hiking trails around the estate that have direct access to the trails at Franklin Canyon.

The backyard is an idyllic sanctuary, with a spa and an infinity-edge pool that appears to spill out onto the hillside. The multi-level deck around the pool features a manicured lawn with stone steps and mature trees shading the entirety of the expansive greenspace. Tall trees, as well as a fence, also help ensure the utmost privacy. Like something out of a fairytale, there is also a sun-drenched stone staircase that guides you to the front of the property. The home is listed by Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland.

