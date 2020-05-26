Home of the Week: Kelly Clarkson’s LA Farmhouse Mansion Hits the Market for $10 Million

Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Kelly Clarkson has just released a hot new single entitled “I Dare You.” Now she’s daring luxury property buyers to splurge on her family-friendly Encino, Calif. home.

While Clarkson, 38, rides out the coronavirus pandemic with family at her off-the-grid Montana ranch, she’s listed the two-story, 10,000-square-foot farmhouse-style estate with an $9.995 million asking.

The country music superstar—she’s sold over 25 million albums and 40 million singles worldwide—certainly seems to be in a selling mood. In December, she listed her sprawling 20,000-square-foot lakeside mansion in Henderson, Tenn., 25 miles from Nashville, for $7.5 million.

Custom-built in 2018, the Encino house sits on a sleepy side street in the area’s celebrity-rich Royal Oaks suburb north of the Los Angeles sprawl, close to the 405 and 101 freeways.

Encino is home to such celebs as Samuel L. Jackson, Ice Cube and David Hasselhoff, and famous for past residents like Clark Gable, John Wayne and Roy Rogers, who enjoyed its close proximity to the Hollywood studios.

The unpretentious property features a main house with pitched metal roofs, funky distressed-wood sidings and black-painted window frames and garage doors. On the grounds is a separate two-story, two-bed guest house.

Records show that in June 2018, Clarkson paid the full asking price of $8.5 million for the newly constructed home on Encino’s Woodvale Road.

Set behind a gray fence and sliding gate, the house features eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms and a secluded back yard hidden behind towering trees and lush landscaping.

The vast, open-plan first-floor living areas were seemingly designed around accommodating Clarkson’s husband/manager Brandon Blackstock and their four kids.

The spacious family kitchen comes with three islands and seating for six, while the adjoining family room, with its huge, cushy sofas, fireplace and wall-mounted TV are designed for family time.

Sliding glass pocket doors opens up the family room to an expansive covered patio featuring another equally-large sofa, a fireplace and wall-mounted TV.

Barn-style sliding wood doors lead into a more formal sitting area and dining room with an adjoining wine cellar. A long hallway is earmarked as a kids’ study area with a row of wooden desks.

On this floor there’s also a tiered movie theater with over-stuffed sofas and leather club chairs, plus a fitness room and kids’ playroom.

Stairs up to the second floor lead to half a dozen, moderately sized family and guest bedrooms set under the pitched roofs. The standout, however, is the master suite with its enormous bathroom, vast walk-in closet, TV area with fireplace and large bedroom with doors leading out to a private deck.

That deck looks over one of the home’s coveted features, its expansive backyard. Here there are large tiled areas for dining and sunning, with a covered outdoor kitchen with seating for, you guessed, six, along with a professional-grade grill and pizza oven.

The glass-walled pool features a hot tub, and alongside it is a grassy lawn that’s perfect for ball games.

Clarkson become an overnight sensation when she won the first season of TV’s American Idol. Since then she’s released eight hit studio albums including the Grammy-winning Breakaway in 2006 and Stronger in 2001.

She’s also a coach on the NBC show The Voice and hosts her own daytime talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“This really is a modern architectural marvel that combines art, design and functionality, elevating daily life to a whole new level,” says broker Chris Corkum of Compass Los Angeles, who shares the listing with colleague Lisa Brende.

