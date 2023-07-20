Kenny G Custom Built This Lakefront Washington Estate 30 Years Ago. Now It’s up for Grabs for $70 Million.

Kenny G is used to being center stage, but right now it’s the saxophonist’s former Washington estate that’s having a moment in the spotlight.

The waterfront manse in Hunts Point was custom-built for the Grammy Award-winning jazz musician nearly three decades ago and has recently found its way back onto the market. Now listed for $70 million, the 17,599-square-foot spread was designed by architect Richard Landry. Dubbed “King of the Megamansion,” Landry counts Tom Brady, Mark Wahlberg, Kylie Jenner, and Sylvester Stallone among his celebrity clientele.

Kenny G’s former home on Lake Washington just listed for $70 million Tim Van Asselt/Clarity Northwest/Compass

Sitting on just over four acres, the lavish spread has 327 feet of sandy shoreline on Lake Washington. Of course, it comes with its own private dock with enough room to park a 150-foot yacht, jet ski, or seaplane. From the outside, the stately residence looks like it could be straight out of Europe with lots of sandstone and glass. Inside, the abode is equally as elaborate with soaring high ceilings, intricate moldings, arched windows, hand-carved fireplaces, and rich wood flooring.

The estate was custom built for the musician in 1995 by Richard Landry Tim Van Asselt/Clarity Northwest/Compass

In addition to the five bedrooms and six full baths, the palatial pad sports a formal dining room, a two-story living room, and a cozy wood-paneled library. There’s also a light-filled in-house gym and a massive recreation room with a built-in saltwater fish tank. Naturally, the primary suite is where you’ll spend a good chunk of your time, and rightfully so. The space is equipped with a marble fireplace, a private balcony that overlooks the lake, and two bathrooms.

The residence has more than 300 feet of shoreline and overlooks the lake Tim Van Asselt/Clarity Northwest/Compass

Still, the rest of the property deserves attention. Aside from the main dwelling, the grounds offer a tennis court, a sparkling swimming pool with a cabana, grassy lawns, and lush gardens. You’ll also find a one-bedroom guest cottage and a separate staff house. Though, there’s no judgment if you wanted to keep this as your personal enclave.

Tere Foster of Compass and Anna F. Riley with Windermere hold the listing together.

