Kevin Costner’s 60-Acre Aspen Ranch Has Its Own Baseball Field—and You Can Rent It for $30,000 a Night

If you build it, they will pay. That’s what Kevin Costner’s is betting by renting out his next-level palatial Aspen property

Set on a sprawling 60 acres but close to downtown Aspen—you can just call it your own personal field of dreams—the ranch, which rents for a cool $30,000 a night, is a veritable playground for anyone who loves the great outdoors. The main home is a 5,800-square-foot, six-bedroom, two-bathroom abode, which comes with all the modern marvels that one would anticipate inside this sort of blockbuster.

But the real draw of this house comes from its absolutely insane list of outside amenities.

First, there is a baseball field, harkening back to one of Costner’s now classic movies.  There’s also hills made for sledding (literally) and a pond made for ice skating (ditto). There are not one but two lakes on the property, perfect for friendly summer water sports like swimming, paddle boarding, and canoeing. And each is stocked with fish for year-round fishing, so that you can go ahead and cook up your day’s catch—in a fully equipped outdoor kitchen, of course—while the sun dips behind the stunning vistas afforded by the Rocky Mountains. There’s also a cross country track, an on-site event space, three hot tubs, and riverfront beaches (with fire pits!).

Of course, with a plot of land this big, it would be a shame to only have one home, and that’s probably there are three here—one of which can host up to 34 guests comfortably. As you’d expect, all three houses are decked out with luxurious amenities,  but with so many outdoor activities at your beck and call, it’s safe to say you may not be spending too much time inside. And you certainly won’t be bored.

Amy Mottier of Coldwell Banker Mason Morse represents the property, and you can learn more about renting it here.

Below are more photos of the ranch:

