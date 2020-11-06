Khloe Kardashian Just Sold Her Expansive Calabasas Home For $15.5 Million

. It’s also more than double the $7.2 million that Kardashian paid for the property six years ago, back when she

has sold her longtime mansion for $15.5 million, a record price that ranks, by more than a million dollars, as the most ever paid for a house in the city of

The buyer, who has already announced his purchase via Instagram — naturally — is Dhar Mann, the cosmetics entrepreneur turned YouTube-famous lifestyle guru and vlogger. For the last several months, Mann and his partner Laura G have been documenting their house hunt on social media; the growing family welcomed their first child earlier this year.

Built in 2005, the Tuscan villa-style compound is located in the Estates at the Oaks, a double-gated community where other homeowners include Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, and Morphe cosmetics tycoons Chris and Linda Tawil. Set on a high ridge with long views of the surrounding hills, the 1.3-acre property boasts lush landscaping that belies its bone-dry Valley location, with rolling green lawns, bountiful clumps of climbing bougainvillea plants and large bunches of brightly-colored roses.

Inside, Kardashian recruited top designers Tommy Clements and Waldo Fernandez — the same men who redid Kris Jenner’s recently-sold main residence — to transform the formerly uninspired interiors into a sophisticated modern showcase with jet-black hardwood floors, cream-colored walls, and a full array of name-brand furniture. The 9,300-square-foot house now boasts a sexy backlit bar, a delicately curved staircase in the foyer, and a dining room with garden views.

Other amenities include a spacious guesthouse that’s a mini-replica of the main house, an outdoor bar area shaded by a thatched roof, numerous fountains and secluded patios for al fresco dining, and a large pool with inset spa.

Kardashian has moved to the nearby guard-gated community of Hidden Hills, where she and Tristan Thompson recently agreed to pay an eight-figure sum for an all-new modern farmhouse-style mansion that happens to sit right next door to Kris Jenner’s new house.

As for Mann, he founded the LiveGlam beauty subscription company, which — for $19.99 per month — sends its users a monthly box of makeup products. On YouTube, Mann has more than 3.2 million subscribers on his main channel alone, and has amassed nearly 1 billion lifetime video views.

Tomer Fridman of Compass held the listing. See more photos of the home below: