Kris Kristofferson’s Sprawling Northern California Ranch Hits the Market for $17.2 Million

Country superstar Kris Kristofferson has placed his Northern California ranch of almost 40 years on the market. Nestled on 557 lush acres outside of Elk, about three hours north of San Francisco, the retired singer-songwriter recently listed the sprawling oceanfront compound for a cool $17.2 million, The Wall Street Journal first reported.

Kristofferson originally bought the ranch in 1980 and, over the decades since, has leased a good chunk of the land for cattle grazing, which shouldn’t really come as a surprise. He is a Texas native, after all.

Kris Kristofferson put his Northern California ranch up for sale Anthony Wells/Mendo Sotheby’s International Realty

“The ranch has always been a place of creativity and inspiration,” the A Star Is Born actor told the newspaper. Dating back to the 1800s, the legacy ranch began as a dairy farm and still includes some of the original structures. In addition to the 2,400-square-foot barn that Kristofferson and his wife used as a vacation house, there is also a 1,900-square-foot ranch house, a dairy barn, and a feed barn, all of which are in need of a little TLC.

Listed for $17.2 million, the compound includes original buildings from its beginnings as a dairy farm Anthony Wells/Mendo Sotheby’s International Realty

As it stands, the property features 300 acres of open pasture and approximately 250 acres of forestland that are dotted with old-growth redwood and fir trees. Offering up a mile of Pacific Ocean frontage, the property sits right below Devils Basin. Given the scale and location, there’s a possibility that the land could be subdivided or even expanded upon. “I grew up here, and this property, in a lot of ways, is steeped in history,” Justin Nadeau of Mendo Sotheby’s International Realty told the WSJ. “Nobody has seen a property like this one come to market.”

The property measures over 550 acres Anthony Wells/Mendo Sotheby’s International Realty

Kristofferson and his wife still own another home in Hawaii, on Maui, which has become their main residence. As for the ranch, Nadeau added at the time of the listing that the couple feels like “it’s time to let it go and move on.”

