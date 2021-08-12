LA Clipper Luke Kennard Drops $5.5 Million on a Modern Farmhouse in Los Angeles

Signed late last year to the LA Clippers on a coffer-filling four-year contract extension valued at $64 million, with a whopping $56 million guaranteed—an annual haul that’s more than three times the $3.8 million he pulled down during his final season with the Detroit Pistons—sharpshooting 6’5” guard Luke Kennard has shelled out some of his rapidly expanding athletic riches on a $5.5 million dollar home in LA’s once overlooked but nowadays increasingly expensive and desirable San Fernando Valley community of Tarzana.

The unmarried 25-year-old Ohio native, who dropped out of Duke University after his sophomore year to go pro as the 12th pick in round one of the 2017 NBA draft and several years ago briefly dated reality TV personality Savannah Chrisley of “Chrisley Knows Best,” opted not for a sleek cliffhanger in the Hollywood Hills or a Beverly Hills starter house, as many wildly rich 20-something-year-old professional basketballers might, but rather a newly built, family-sized suburban mini-mansion with five bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms in just over 7,000 square feet.

Private sited on an elevated plateau at the end of a long, gated drive, the sprawling home—a warmly contemporary version of the ubiquitous “modern farmhouse” that’s sprouted up everywhere in affluent communities all over southern California over the last handful of years—sits on more than half an acre with leafy and relaxing if not exactly jaw dropping treetop views. Open plan living spaces, which include formal living and dining areas along with a family room and a second-floor den, showcase scads of custom built-ins and expertly crafted wood work such as the geometrically paneling that surrounds the fireplaces in the living and family rooms. A huge, high-end culinary workhorse, the clean-lined kitchen is arranged around two large island topped by thick slabs of black marble (or a marble-like material) that waterfall off the ends. The main floor is completed by an en-suite home office or staff bedroom and a small screening room with a dramatic lighting program.

Each of the four second-floor guest bedrooms includes a paneled accent wall and a uniquely tiled private bathroom, while the primary bedroom offers a vaulted and beamed exposed wood ceiling, a fireplace, a private terrace and spa-style bathroom where the imposing black marble (or marble-like) walls are balanced with gleaming white floor tiles and wood paneling on the wall behind the tub.

Soaked in sunshine with nary a tree for shade, the backyard was designed for easy-going al fresco living and entertaining with a thick carpet of manicured lawn, a built-in grill and bar and several loggias for shaded dining and lounging, including an open-air pavilion with attached bath next to the tile-accented infinity-edge swimming pool and spa.

The property was co-listed with Kobi Costa at Compass and Daniel Drantch of Rodeo Realty; Kennard was represented by Kevin Stewart and Jon Grauman, both of the Grauman & Rosenfeld Group at The Agency.

