Larry King’s Palatial Beverly Hills Mansion Hits the Market for $17 Million

When radio and television host Larry King signed off from CNN after 25 years of Larry King Live, he left viewers with only this: “Instead of goodbye, how about so long?” Now, King is saying so long again—this time to his palatial Los Angeles home.

The host has announced that he’s parting ways with his Beverly Hills mansion, which has just hit the market for a $16.9 million. The listing comes amid King’s divorce with singer and actress Shawn Southwick; the two originally purchased the home together in 2007 for $11.7 million.

The good news? The lavish digs that were once theirs can now be yours. The seven-bed, nine-bath estate sits on a gated lot that spans half an acre, an enviable oasis safe from the prying eyes of any local paparazzi. Tall hedges provide another layer of privacy for the guest house and pool areas.

Enter the main 10,700-square-foot estate, and you’re greeted with an architectural style that’s distinctly Mediterranean—the foyer boasts a magnificent, double height ceiling and dual staircases, awash in sandy, taupe hues that evoke a sense of old world terra cotta. Italian limestone, tile and plaster is used throughout the home to further the Tuscan villa vibe.

To one side of entryway is the living room; the dining room is to the other. A kitchen with commercial-grade appliances and an entertaining room (which currently has a large portrait of King himself hanging from the wall) round out the downstairs area. Upstairs is the expansive master bedroom, which has its own pair of bathrooms, a wood-burning fireplace and a private terrace.

Other perks include a game room, fitness room and an arched loggia with stone columns outside the front door fit for summertime lounging—or just admiring upon entry.

King’s former stomping grounds strike a chord? If yes, Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency holds the listing.

Check out more photos of the home, below.