Liberace Once Owned This L.A. Townhouse. Now It Can Be Yours for $3.6 Million.

In 1937, MGM built The Shoreham, an elegant, Hollywood Regency-inspired complex just above L.A.’s Sunset Strip. Built to house the studio’s stable of up-and-coming ingenues, leading men, and visiting stars, the long list of silver screen residents reads like a who’s who of Golden Age Hollywood: Marlene Dietrich, Katharine Hepburn, Fernando Lamas, Ava Gardner, Veronica Lake, and Olivia de Havilland.

Though he bought a 28-room mansion in Beverly Hills in the early 1960s that was once described as “a combination Versailles Palace and Vic Tanny Gym,” the famously flamboyant entertainer Liberace later owned a much more modestly proportioned townhouse condo at The Shoreham that has popped up for sale with an asking price of almost $3.6 million.

It’s not known if Liberace dressed the almost 2,400-square-foot condo, one of the largest of the 15 townhouses and apartments within the tranquil gardens of the half-acre complex, with the same sorts of feathers and sequins he favored for his showy stage performances. However, the townhouse certainly retains much of the original architectural flair that was no doubt appreciated by the fleet fingered pianist.

Period details include herringbone-pattern walnut floors, French doors and mullioned windows that look out to a walled courtyard, Doric columns in the entryway between the living and dining rooms, a chateau-style marble fireplace in the living room, and staircase railings that resemble the swooping lines of a velvet theater curtain.

Once occupied by Barbara Marx Sinatra, the former Las Vegas showgirl who became the fourth and final wife of Frank Sinatra, the later owners of the three-story townhouse condo include interior designer Dan Zimmerman and Beverly Hills ophthalmologist Joseph Sidikaro. The townhouse last changed hands only about a year ago, when it was sold for $2.6 million to veteran entertainment executive Glenn Geller, the former president of CBS Entertainment, now President of TV at Skybound Entertainment.

Among the many improvements Geller has made over the last year, the lattice that adorned the double-height porch was removed, bookshelves were added to the fireside living room, mirrored tiles were affixed to the walls of the dining room, and the galley kitchen was updated with new paint, new countertops, and new high-end appliances.

Besides its show business provenance, the feature that really sets the townhouse apart from the other units at The Shoreham is the 2,000-square-foot private roof terrace. A tented dining area takes up a portion of the landscaped space that also has a built-in grill, a projector for alfresco movie nights, and a glittery city lights view beyond the neon lights and billboards along Sunset Boulevard.

