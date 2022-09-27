Lil Wayne Is Selling His Waterfront Mansion in Miami Beach for $30 Million

Lil Wayne is looking to make a milli or two by offloading his Florida digs.

The American rapper, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., has just put his epic waterfront estate in Miami Beach on the market with a price tag of $29.5 million.

Located in the small, tropical oasis of Allison Island, the stylish, contemporary mansion was built back in 2017. The Grammy winner, who describes himself as a “young money millionaire,” purchased the abode just one year later for $16.75 million, according to property records.

It appears to be worth eight figures, too. The half-acre parcel offers 110 feet of water frontage on the sparkling Biscayne Bay. The modern manse, which spans just over 10,600 square feet, features seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and prime water views.

The family room. Become Legendary/Douglas Elliman Realty

A grand mahogany-clad entryway leads to a great room with windows that run from the floor all the way up to the 22-foot-high ceilings. From here, you’ll find the main kitchen with custom Italian cabinetry and Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, a chef’s kitchen with separate staff quarters, two family rooms, a movie theater and a wine cellar. Elsewhere, the expansive primary suite is fit for rap royalty, with dual primary baths, a walk-in closet, a lounge and a large terrace overlooking the bay.

Outdoors, meanwhile, the backyard comes equipped with a large swimming pool, an outdoor dining space and a cabana. You’ll also enjoy direct access to the pristine waters of Miami Beach and a three-car garage.

The swimming pool. Become Legendary/Douglas Elliman Realty

The “Lollipop” singer’s pad is located in one of Miami Beach’s most sought-after gated communities, according to listing agent Cyril Matz of Douglas Elliman. Indeed, the 35-acre Allison Island is dotted with luxury homes and condos that have become increasingly difficult to come by.

“With a very limited supply in the ultra-luxury market and a high demand for new homes on Miami Beach, 6480 Allison Road checks all the boxes for today’s discerning buyers looking for the ultimate waterfront property,” Matz told Robb Report via email.

All you need is a few milli.

