Elizabeth Taylor’s Palm Springs Getaway Can Be Yours for $5 Million

Though Dame Elizabeth Taylor passed away in March 2011 at age 79, the legendary star’s legacy lives on at this modern Palm Springs vacation home that she owned for almost a decade, not to mention the 50-plus films she appeared in throughout her lengthy career. Recently updated by her close friend Kathy Ireland, the Coachella Valley oasis is now on the market in the desert city of Palm Springs, asking just under $5 million.

Often revered for her seemingly violet eyes, Taylor starred in National Velvet when she was just 10 years old and went on to glam it up in roles such as Cleopatra later in life. Married eight times (twice to Richard Burton), the British-born actress gained more than her share of acclaim along the way, having received two Oscars for BUtterfield 8 and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? She also was a strong advocate in the fight against HIV/AIDS, helping to found The Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) and launching the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

The open-concept great room is warmed by a fireplace and opens to the pool area. Mark San Agustin

One of two homes Taylor laid claim to at the time of her death—the other being a 1960s Bel Air estate that was previously occupied by Nancy Sinatra—the Palm Springs property was originally built in 2001 and purchased by Taylor some three years later for $1.4 million. She subsequently enlisted close friend Kathy Ireland to design the place, with the supermodel-turned-entrepreneur also pitching in on a recent remodel of the premises.

Currently owned by Fred Bin, CEO of Westlake Village-based real estate company Zoom Casa, who bought the house this past March for nearly $3.8 million, the low-slung structure rests on over a half-acre gated parcel in the Old Las Palmas neighborhood. Known affectionately as “Casa Elizabeth,” it features four bedrooms and five baths spread across a little more than 4,200 square feet of single-level living space that opens to a pool area providing scenic views of the San Jacinto Mountains.

Highlights include an entry foyer that flows to an open-concept great room centered around a living area sporting a fireplace encased in a slat-wood accent wall, plus floor-to-ceiling glass doors spilling out to a covered terrace ideal for al fresco entertaining with a barbecue, refrigerator, sink and seated bar. Back inside, an adjacent dining area connects to a kitchen outfitted with sleek wood cabinetry, high-end appliances and an eat-in peninsula.

The backyard is dotted with palm trees, and hosts a pool flanked by a sundeck and cabana. Mark San Agustin

Sequestered off by themselves are two primary suites, each of which come complete with spa-inspired baths decked out with dual vanities, soaking tubs and walk-in showers. Both baths also are accessible to the secluded palm tree-laced grounds, which are showcased by a waterfall-fed pool flanked by a sundeck on one side and an open-air cabana on the other. There’s also an attached three-car garage out front.

The listing is held by Sandra Upchurch of Signature Real Estate Group.

Click here for more photos of Liz Taylor’s Palm Springs vacation home.