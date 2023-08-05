Inside a $6.4 Million Encino Mansion That’s Been Home to LeBron James, Megan Fox and More

You can’t swing a cat on a tree-lined street in one of the more coveted zip codes across Los Angeles without running into a lavishly appointed home that has been owned or rented by a showbiz mover and shaker. And, in upscale Encino, the semi-suburban San Fernando Valley enclave long popular with celebs, a gated mansion listed at $6.4 million has been home to many.

Now owned by Canadian recording artist and real estate investor Betty Moon, who acquired the property with her late husband almost a decade ago for $3.54 million, according to tax records, the popular-with-famous-folks home has at various times been occupied by Lebron James, Cardi B, Megan Fox, and Machine Gun Kelly. It has also been featured in films and TV shows that include “Lethal Weapon” and “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

The formal dining room. Wayne Ford

Originally built in 1960 and substantially updated and upgraded since, the Mediterranean-inspired residence sits on more than half an acre of landscaped grounds. Beyond the fancifully curlicued iron gates and driveway that circles up around a three-tiered fountain, the home’s many living and entertaining spaces include a double-height fireside sitting room and a double-height formal dining room.

In the family room, with a built-in media center and a wet bar, glass doors lead to the backyard, and in the eat-in kitchen, there are up-to-date stainless-steel appliances and a huge island with an integrated snack bar. Elsewhere are a card/billiards room, a 12-seat home theater, a library/office, and a gym.

Among the spacious bedrooms are an expansive primary suite replete with a double-sided fireplace between the sitting room and bedroom, a fitted walk-in closet, and an oversized marble bathroom with a built-in armoire for bath linens and toiletries.

The sports court. Wayne Ford

The ample grounds, which include more than 40 fruit trees of various types, provide all the bells and whistles. In the terraced backyard, alongside the swimming pool and spillover spa, there’s an awning shaded outdoor kitchen and bar. On an upper terrace, an open-air pavilion is enshrouded in lush greenery and flowering plants, and on the uppermost terrace—pickleball aficionados take note—there’s a sports court bordered by a stone balustrade.

Moon’s southern California properties include multimillion-dollar homes in Pacific Palisades, Beverly Hills, and Malibu. According to the New York Post, she owns Cary Grant’s former home in Holmby Hills, which she recently rented out for $35,000 a month, and Isaac Tigrett, the co-founder of the Hard Rock Café and House of Blues franchises, is renting one of her Malibu properties.

The Encino property is listed with Sally Forster Jones and Tomer Fridman at Compass.

