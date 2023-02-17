Madonna’s Former Hollywood Hills Manse Just Hit the Market for $21 Million

A pedigreed property in the Hollywood Hills where Madonna used to reside has just hit the market, and the digs are just as eccentric as the Queen of Pop herself.

Known as Castillo del Lago, the singer’s former manse is listed for a cool $21 million, offered up by the current owner, fashion designer Leon Max, The Wall Street Journal first reported. The Material Girl picked up the abode back in 1993, but she ultimately sold it shortly after in 1996. Originally designed in the ‘20s by renowned architect John DeLario, the Spanish-style estate is believed to be among the first homes to be built in Los Angeles. It’s also where 1930s mobster Bugsy Siegel set up a gambling den and several scenes of Beverly Hills Cop were filmed.

Madonna’s former Hollywood Hills mansion just listed for $21 million Jim Bartsch/Carolwood Estates

Now considered a local landmark, the residence sits at the top of a scenic ridge. It comprises two towers, each of which offers a bird’s eye view of the iconic Hollywood sign. (Seriously, you can’t miss it.) Sited on a three-acre lot, the castle-like spread is surrounded by lush lawns, rose gardens, citrus trees and fountains galore. The grounds also sport a sparkling lap pool, an outdoor fireplace, a two-car garage and a dreamy central courtyard that’s covered in wisteria.

Originally designed by architect John DeLario, the formal dining room has a honeycomb ceiling Jim Bartsch/Carolwood Estates

Measuring an impressive 10,513 square feet, the spread includes nine bedrooms and six baths. Internally, there are a ton of old-world architectural details. Think coffered ceilings, terra-cotta flooring, intricate tilework, sculpted archways and wrought iron accents throughout. A vintage, wood-paneled elevator and library are among the home’s most notable features.

In the formal dining room, you’ll find a striking, geometric ceiling that resembles golden honeycombs. Elsewhere, the primary suite has its own dedicated wing which encompasses multiple sitting areas and dual baths. Of course, if you’re in it for the perks, a media room, a wine cellar and a separate gym are among some of the amenities.

The house was built in the 1920s in a Spanish-style Jim Bartsch/Carolwood Estates

According to WSJ, Max is shopping the prized pad around because he’s headed across the pond to England. Though we imagine he’ll have a hard time leaving this place behind.

Linda May and Brett Lawyer of Carolwood Estates hold the listing together.

Click here to see all the photos of Castillo del Lago.