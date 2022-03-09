Cindy Crawford’s Former Malibu Beach Home Hits the Market for $99.5 Million

Fans of indoor-outdoor living, get your wallets ready. Cindy Crawford’s former beachside abode in California just listed, and it’s a dream for lovers of both nature and design.

With an asking price of $99.5 million, the listing is currently one of LA’s most expensive places on the market. The two-story home sits on three acres of land above the El Sol Beach in Malibu, and offers up to 7,450 square feet of living space to roam. Its Mediterranean-style exterior gives way to four beds and five full baths, an expansive wraparound deck with a fire pit and an outdoor pool area with cabanas and a fireplace. For exercise, you’ll be able to hit the property’s indoor gym or take a short walk down the driveway to its tennis court. A spa is also accessible for designated downtime.

Designed with an open-air flow, the villa features floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors and a great room that combines the living room, den, dining area and gourmet kitchen. In addition, your new primary suite will include a fireplace and sitting area, as well as dual spa-like bathrooms and a walk-in closet. Retired hedge-fund manager Adam Weiss told The Wall Street Journal he purchased the house for $45 million in 2018 from Crawford and her husband, Rande Gerber. He and his wife, Yellowstone actress Barret Swatek, are now selling the home because they recently purchased another estate in Maui, Hawaii, for the same price.

Weiss, co-founder of New York-based Scout Capital Management (which shut down in 2014), told WSJ he was drawn to the property for its “energy” and the proximity to nature and wildlife. “You wake up in the morning and you can see dolphins out the window,” he says. Sounds quite peaceful, right? Even better, you can follow the private walkway to the beach, which is almost like your own personal beach because there’s no easy public access point nearby. A popular bird habitat also sits on a small canyon to the south of the property and serves as protection from the coastal breeze, in-turn creating what feels like the house’s own microclimate.

Light renovations have been made to the home over the past few years. This includes a reworking of the landscaping, removal of the concrete used for parking to create a grassy meadow and revamping the interiors. Weiss is waiting on his twin daughters to graduate high school before they relocate but doesn’t see the point of holding onto the home if the family won’t be spending time there, of course. “It’s a major property, so it’s about the ratio of the amount of work and time that has to go into really caring for it, versus how much time you’re going to spend there,” he explains.

For information on the Malibu listing, contact Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Real Estate. Check out more images below.