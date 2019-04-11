Goodbye to All That? Marc Jacobs Snaps Up a $9.175 Million Frank Lloyd Wright Home in the ‘Burbs

Marc Jacobs’ new abode in Rye, NY.

Marc Jacobs and his husband, candlemaker and former model Charly “Char” Defrancesco, are headed to the ‘burbs. The newlyweds recently snagged a Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Rye—a suburb within Westchester County—for $9.175 million. It might seem an unlikely move, as the native New Yorker has embodied the glitz, glam and drama of Manhattan since his Parsons days, but for Jacobs, it’s a logical next step toward “a life outside,” as the designer told WWD in February.

“This house, which was not on the market, but we were told about, we fell in love with the pictures and we had to refrain from just exploding when we got there,” he continued. “It was so much more magnificent than we thought.”

The approximately 6,000-square-foot, single-story property serves as a waterfront antithesis to the designer’s Greenwich Village townhouse, with views of the Long Island Sound. It’s also part of a 1.97-acre spread upon which Jacobs’s bull-terrier, Neville, can roam. Hopefully Neville documents the experience, as the pup has amassed over 200,000 followers on Instagram. (He even has his own coffee table book.)

And the new digs come with quite the pedigree. Wright originally built the property in the ’50s for BMW importer and distributor Max Hoffman—after his ownership, the home changed hands to art collector and philanthropist Emily Fisher Landau. Jacobs purchased the square footage from investor Thomas Tisch and his wife, Alice.

It’s still unknown if Jacobs’s new purchase will be a weekend getaway or a full-time residence. Either way, the move signifies a shift toward a lower-key lifestyle—even if it’s just for a few days.

Because the house was bought in an off-market deal, interior imagery remains unavailable. But we’re anxious to see what Jacobs does with the place, as his Manhattan abode combines the art and influences of Currin, Kilimnik, Warhol and many others.

“I’ve never had a house outside the city,” Jacobs concluded in his interview with WWD. “Never. Wait till you see it.”