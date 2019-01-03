Matt Damon Snaps up the Most Expensive Penthouse in Brooklyn for $16.75 Million

Oscar-winning actor Matt Damon might want to consider calling his next movie Good Home Hunting. The Hollywood A-lister and his wife Luciana splashed out a record $16.75 million for an ultra-luxe six-bedroom penthouse in New York’s hip Brooklyn Heights neighborhood.

The 6,218-square-foot unit takes up the 11th and 12th floors of the Standish, an historic Beaux-Arts building formerly known as the Standish Arms hotel. If you’re a Superman fan, you might remember Clark Kent living in apartment 5H at the Standish Arms in Metropolis. Acclaimed author Arthur Miller also used the name of the hotel as the place where Willy Loman, the central character in Death of a Salesman, has an affair. Designed as an apartment hotel by famed Brooklyn architect Frank S. Lowe and completed in 1903, the building was acquired by the Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1981 and sold to an investment group in 2007. In 2014, it was acquired by Westbrook Partners and DDG Partners for $60 million and converted into 33 luxury apartments.

The new pad includes a 3,366-square-foot terrace with sweeping views of the Statue of Liberty, Manhattan, Brooklyn and Williamsburg Bridges, and the Freedom Tower. Little is known of the configuration of the apartment, though the Standish website mentions Bertazzoni Italia and Bosch appliances as well as bathrooms with rain showers, travertine, and natural brass Fantini fixtures.

Damon reportedly first showed interest in the apartment back in 2016, when it had been created by combining three smaller units. Back then it was listed for $16.445 million. The $16.75 million closing price—that works out at a heady $2,677 per square foot—beats the previous Brooklyn-area record of $15.5 million that celebrity couple Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany paid last year for a neighboring 8,000-square-foot townhouse.

Residents shouldn’t expect to see much of Mr. Damon any time soon, though. The star of the Bourne movies is playing the legendary Carroll Shelby in the upcoming drama Ford v. Ferrari with Christian Bale. It’s in theaters June 28.