Matthew Perry’s Malibu Beach House Hits the Market for $15 Million

PRICE: $14.95 million

SIZE: (approx.) 5,500 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Matthew Perry spent at least some his Covid-19 lockdown ensconced in the easy-going luxury of his Malibu, Calif., beach house that’s just popped up for sale at $14.95 million. The former Friends star and four-time Emmy nominee, who last appeared on television as Ted Kennedy in the award-winning miniseries The Kennedys After Camelot, surreptitiously purchased the beachfront property in a 2011 off-market deal valued at exactly $12 million.

Boxy and unassuming from the street, the roughly 5,500-square-foot contemporary home sits on a dry stretch of sand along one of Malibu’s most prestigious streets, and listings held by “Million Dollar Listing” star Josh Flagg of Rodeo Realty and his fashion model turned real estate agent husband Bobby Boyd, also of Rodeo Realty, show the two-story house four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

A secured entry gate opens to a covered outdoor corridor that winds around to a glass front door that swings opens to a spacious foyer dominated by a muscular, open-tread steel-and-wood floating staircase. Warm wood floors and an open-beam exposed wood ceiling unify the vast, loft-like living and entertaining areas that orbit around a freestanding central fireplace and spill own through vast banks of floor-to-ceiling windows a deep deck that wraps around three sides of the house like a ship. The living room is plenty large enough to accommodate a designer Ping Pong table, while the galley kitchen, completely open to the dining and living areas, features custom cabinets and top-end commercial-style appliances.

At least one of the three secondary bedrooms has direct access to a private bathroom, and the expansive, ocean- and coastline-view master suite spans the full width of the house with a private sitting room, an over-sized dressing room lined with bespoke wooden wardrobes and a simply designed deluxe bathroom. As in the downstairs living and dining area, gigantic floor-to-ceiling windows slide open to a slim private balcony with meditative horizon views over the ocean. A sizable professional screening room seats eight or ten people on deep-cushioned sofas, and, just outside the front door in a small courtyard that’s been effectively privatized with opaque screening, a small spa is set into exotic wood decking.

Perry seems increasingly eager to lighten his expensive-to-maintain real estate burdens. (Records show combined property taxes for his two Los Angeles properties exceed $400,000 per year.) Just over three years ago he plunked down $20 million for a sprawling, mansion-sized condo in a super-luxury tower in L.A.’s Century City that he put up for sale just over a year ago amid much publicity and tongue-wagging with a far-too-optimistic $35 million price that was, just a couple of weeks ago, slashed by more than 20 percent to $27 million. See more photos of the home below: