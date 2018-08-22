Mamma Mia! Meryl Streep Is Selling Her Manhattan Penthouse for $24.6 Million

Beloved Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep has just listed her New York City penthouse for $24.6 million. Offering commanding views of the Hudson River and New York harbor, the 3,944-square-foot, four-bedroom retreat sits on top of the coveted River Lofts building in Tribeca.

Ms. Streep and husband, sculptor Donald Gummer, bought the 13th-floor penthouse in 2006 as a city base; their main residence is a 90-acre estate in rustic Salisbury, Conn. It is the first time the apartment has become available since the building was completed in 2004.

A private elevator provides direct access to the apartment and its skylight gallery. Steps away is the vast living room and dining area that flows into a cozy library with a wood-burning fireplace. Gorgeous Brazilian walnut plank floors run throughout the home. One of the property’s many standout features is its 10-foot-wide, plant-filled terrace that spans three sides of the home. This, together with floor-to-ceiling, triple-glazed windows, offers expansive views across the river and the ever-changing Manhattan skyline.

The chef’s kitchen is well-equipped with a double-wide Sub-Zero refrigerator, two Miele ovens, and a six-burner gas cooktop. Just off the kitchen is a den with stunning city views to the east and south.

Designed as a luxe haven, the master bedroom suite offers two bathrooms, two dressing areas, and a separate sitting area. The second bedroom has its own en suite, while the third and fourth share a bathroom.

The River Lofts complex is made up of two buildings. The smaller, 30-unit structure—formerly a 19th-century cast-iron and masonry warehouse—was converted in 2003. Ms. Streep’s apartment is part of a new 39-unit building, designed by Brooklyn-based architects Tsao & McKown and completed in 2004.

Potential buyers of this penthouse (which is listed for $24.6 million) might also want to budget for a few ancillary costs. According to the listing, the monthly maintenance runs to $8,162, while the monthly real estate tax is $12,048. Jan Hashey and Steve Halprin of Douglas Elliman are representing the property.