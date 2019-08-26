Meryl Streep’s NYC Penthouse, With a Paparazzi-Proof Elevator, Lists for $18.25 Million

If you’ve ever wondered what actress Meryl Streep gets up to when she’s not busy netting Oscars, well, until recently, she was likely kicking back in her Tribeca penthouse.

But Streep just relisted the home, and slashed the price to $18.25 million. The digs were previously on the market for $24.6 million in August of 2018—cut down to $19.75 million only a few months later, in October. It was then taken off until its recent reappearance.

The apartment occupies a full floor at the River Lofts condominium building, which was completed by Tsao & McKown architects in 2004. The 4,000-square-foot home boasts magnificent, panoramic views of One World Trade Center in one direction, and the Chrysler and Empire State Buildings in the other. Floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors ensure the vistas remain unobstructed.

Streep and her husband, sculptor Don Gummer, bought the four bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom penthouse in 2006 for $10.13 million. One of the most attractive features of the home is the building’s paparazzi-proof design: Residents can take a private elevator straight from the underground garage to their apartments, an amenity that’s also drawn other celebrities, such as Gwyneth Paltrow, to River Lofts. She, too, eventually sold her unit—for $10.7 million.

What’s most distinct about the home itself, though, is its landscaped, wraparound terrace. The 10-foot-wide balcony serves as the perfect spot to make the most of the top floor’s vantage point—and to plant an herb garden or two.

Inside, the open floor plan’s Brazilian walnut hardwood floors keep things bright and airy, with a wood-burning fireplace for New York City’s colder months. It’s all enough to make Streep’s goodbye quite the bittersweet one, as per the star herself.

“I have gardened under the stars on hot days, and sat by the cozy fire while the snow piled up on the terrace,“ she said in a statement to The Wall Street Journal. “This has been a great home for us, and I hope another family can now enjoy it as much as we have.” The actress and her husband will move on to a new, midcentury home in Pasadena, which she purchased in 2017 for $3.6 million.

In the words of her show-stopping turn as fashion editor Miranda Priestly, “That’s all.”

Check out more photos of Streep’s River Lofts home, below: