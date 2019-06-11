Home of the Week: Michael Douglas Really Wants to Sell You His $32 Million Island Estate

When you’re an A-list celeb with one of the most recognizable voices in Hollywood, there’s only one thing to do when you’re motivated to sell your massive oceanfront compound on the Mediterranean island of Majorca: You provide the voice-over for the promotional video.

Click on the Engel & Völkers listing for Michael Douglas’ vast 250-acre S’Estaca estate and you’ll hear the Wall Street star talk about his love for the 150-year-old home, first owned by Austrian Archduke Ludwig Salavator of Habsburg in the 1890s.

“When I first saw S’Estaca in 1990, I fell under its spell and bought the property,” he explains. “Many of my friends have stayed at S’Estaca, and we’ve enjoyed wonderful times together.

“Over the past 30 years, I have put my own mark on the place, completely modernizing and redecorating the old buildings that were built by the archduke.”

Douglas is hoping that his dulcet tones, along with a hefty price cut— down more than 50 percent from the original asking price—will pull in a buyer for the spectacular home in the Serra de Tramuntana mountains about an hour’s drive from Majorca’s capital, Palma.

The actor was fresh from his 1989 hit War of the Roses when he and then-wife Diandra Luker paid $3.5 million for the rambling estate on the western coast of Majorca, also referred to as Mallorca. They reportedly went on to drop a further $7 million on renovations.

The property, on the side of a cliff between the ancient villages of Deià and Valldemossa, includes a main house, two cottages and five apartments. In total, there are 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms over the 10,764 square feet of living space.

“Up to 20 people can stay here in great style,” says Douglas in the video. Many of those have included Hollywood pals like Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, Michelle Pfeiffer and Jack Nicholson.

The white-washed main house boasts a spacious master suite with open fireplaces, terraces and to-die-for views of the blue Mediterranean. It also includes a library, home movie theater, an artist’s studio, dining terraces, a gym, spa and marble-lined, heated swimming pool.

The island estate comes with its own olive groves and vineyard that, in the past, has produced grapes for award-winning wines. Naturally there’s a wine cellar in the main house to stash the bottles.

With Douglas and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones reportedly spending more time at their homes in Bermuda, Bedford, NY and Manhattan, the couple and their family are enjoying fewer visits to S’Estaca.

Back in 2014, the estate was first listed for an ambitious €50 million, or around $61 million. With no takers, the asking price was quickly dropped to €40 million ($49 million). And now, four years on, it has been re-listed for €28.9 million, or roughly $32.4 million.

“My life has taken a new course,” explains Douglas. “Now it’s time for me to let someone else enjoy the privilege and adventure of owning S’Estaca.”

Florian Hofer, managing director of Engel & Völkers’ Majorca office, says S’Estaca would make an absolute dream home for any buyer interested in history and architecture. “Hardly any other property combines luxury, privacy and natural scenery in such a pure and romantic way as this country estate.”

Click to hear Michael Douglas give a tour of S’Estaca.