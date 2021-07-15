Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley’s Pacific Palisades Mansion Could Be Yours for $25 Million

Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley appear to have caught a prototypical case of Celebrity Real Estate Fickle. It was only last year the busy-as-beavers Tinseltown power couple dropped a mogul-worthy $22.3 million in a clandestine off-market deal for a then brand-spanking-new Mediterranean villa along one of the more coveted and expensive streets in L.A.’s low-key and hyper-gentrified Pacific Palisades community. Nineteen months later, the now all-but-brand-new mansion has popped back up for sale with a notably profitable $25 million price tag.

Set to appear on the silver screen opposite Annette Benning in the upcoming psychological thriller “Turn of the Mind,” Pfeiffer, a three-time Oscar nominated head-turner—also nominated for an Emmy for the 2017 mini-series “The Wizard of Lies,” will co-star on the densely star-packed upcoming Showtime anthology series “The First Lady.” As for Kelley, a serial TV creator with the Midas touch and eleven Emmys to prove it, he created the hit series “Chicago Hope,” “Ally McBeal” and, more recently, the acclaimed “Pretty Little Lies.” He currently has an impressive number of promising irons in the fire including writing and/or producing the TV series “The Lincoln Lawyer,” “Goliath” and “Big Sky,” all of which he had a hand in creating.

Along with all their myriad professional commitments, the Pfeiffer-Kelleys also wish to unload their luxuriously understated Pacific Palisades mansion, though it’s not clear if they ever even fully moved into the more than 10,300-square-foot home that has been expensively staged with several truckloads of neutral furniture and inoffensively generic décor for the selling process. Set on a low bluff of just over one-third of an acre with verdant views across the fastidiously manicured and, despite the drought, copiously irrigated greens and fairways of the posh and private Riviera Country Club, the mansion has a total of seven bedrooms and 10.5 bathrooms over three finely finished floors, plus a semi-subterranean art studio with outside entrance.

The property is available through Cindy Ambuehl at Compass.

All but hidden behind a high hedge and surrounded by relaxed gardens, the stately rough-cut stone and stucco home home was designed by architect Steve Giannetti, according to marketing materials, to reflect “Old world charm interwoven with modern sensibility.”

A groin-vaulted ceiling adds historic architectural interest in the otherwise fairly spare foyer and stair gallery, while slender antique wood beams provide the baronially proportioned living room a dash of rustic appeal. A vast wall of full-height windows vanish into the walls and open the room the backyard.

An antique carved stone fireplace against a vertically paneled wall is showcased in the library/office, while the dining room comfortably seats eight or ten beneath a delicate crystal chandelier.

Equipped with high-quality culinary equipment, including a gigantic, imported range, fitted with bespoke furniture-grade cabinetry and configured around two large islands, one topped in black granite, the kitchen spills over into a cozy lounge and dining space where a second wall of windows disappears into the walls to create a seamless transition to the backyard.

Grounded by another carved stone fireplace that might just as well be in a French chateau, the mansion’s homeowner suite spills out though floor-to-ceiling French doors to a glass-railed patio with unobstructed golf course view.

The homeowner’s suite includes two bathrooms, the larger with a dedicated hair and makeup vanity and a deep, trough-like soaking tub set against a full-height picture window.

The basement level is finished to the same quality as the upper floors and include a climate-controlled wine cellar, a tasting area, a comfortably plush state-of-the-art screening room and two spacious bedroom suites for staff or guests.

The one-third-acre parcel doesn’t allow for a particularly large backyard. However, the pancake flat alfresco living and entertaining areas include spacious patios, an infinity-edge swimming pool and

Secretly tucked underneath the backyard’s lawn, a loft-life art studio is flooded with southeastern light thanks to huge banks of floor-to-ceiling windows.

The Pfeiffer-Kelleys are certainly no strangers to the high-end property gossip columns. Back in 2016, the couple coughed up almost $8.2 million for a 3,200-square-foot contemporary home in Pacific Palisades, and in 2018 they ponied up another $7.7 million for the fixer-upper next door. They sold the first property in late 2019 for $9.1 million, and the second property is currently for sale at $7.3 million, a hefty $400,000 loss, not counting carrying costs and real estate fees, after it was first listed in late 2019 at $8.35 million.

Several years ago came word from Canada that a fairly remote 340-acre compound linked to the couple had been set out for sale with an asking price of CAD$28.8 million—it is still listed at that same price, and in late 2019, nearly a year after they scooped up the almost brand new Pacific Palisades mansion they no longer want, they sold a more than 8.5-acre equestrian compound in California’s Silicon Valley in an all-cash deal valued at $22 million.

Check out more images of the property below.