A Site for Old Blue Eyes: Frank Sinatra’s Mid-Century L.A. Estate Hits the Market for $12.5 Million

In Los Angeles, even homes can be stars. An iconic mid-century modern estate with ties to some of Old Hollywood’s brightest lights has hit the market for $12.5 million. Known as Byrdview, the seven-acre estate was once owned by the legendary singer and actor Frank Sinatra. Actress Marilyn Monroe lived in the guesthouse, and actress Judy Garland married Vincente Minnelli on the property. In more recent years, television shows such as Mad Men and Californication filmed on the premises.

Situated atop a private promontory in Chatsworth, Calif., the 8,161-square-foot house offers 360-degree views of the surrounding valley and mountain ranges (which are accessible by a half-mile-long private driveway) as well as the Chatsworth Nature Preserve. Built in 1949 by architect William Pereira (a Chicago native who designed the Transamerica Pyramid in San Francisco and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and was one of the only architects to grace the cover of Time magazine), the house was designed as an example of “architecture as art.” Glass walls flood the house with natural light and offer sweeping views, while 16-foot ceilings make the rooms feel large and inviting. Crisp white walls, warm wood accents, built-in bookshelves and cabinets, and fireplaces add character to the decades-old home. The kitchen is outfitted with stainless-steel appliances, a breakfast bar, and a large glass window that overlooks the mountaintops.

Seven bedrooms, seven full baths, and two half-baths are spread out across the main house, guesthouse, and pool cabana. Outside, the lush lawn includes a swimming pool and barbecue station. There’s parking for more than 100 cars on the property, in case you want to throw an Old Hollywood–themed party for your housewarming celebration. The current zoning allows for a second structure (such as a recording studio or equestrian facility) and vineyard to be added to the grounds.

Of course, if you prefer a house with a connection to Old Blue Eyes and beach access, this Malibu abode might be more to your liking.