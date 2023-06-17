Mischa Barton’s Former Beverly Hills Estate Hits the Market for $10 Million

A new California listing just hit the market with ties to one of The O.C.’s star actresses.

Set on over an acre of land, a Beverly Hills compound once owned by Mischa Barton can now be yours for $10 million. The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom Bowmont estate offers four beds in the main residence and one in each of the two guest houses. You’ll find most of the luxe amenities inside the 10,305-square-foot main residence that range from great rooms with soaring ceilings to a home theater to a backyard pool. Scenic views from the property also make you feel as though you’ve left the City of Angels behind and landed in Northern Italy.

The living room with a fireplace, set next to an office area

Upon your arrival at the estate, the main residence’s stony facade covered in cascading greenery welcomes you inside. A decorative iron door allows you to enter the interior, where you’ll spot exposed wood-beam ceilings and stone flooring—both of which are key design details you’ll notice are carried throughout the abode. The heart of the manse, on ground level, features a light-filled space surrounded by an iron-rail staircase and the nearby formal dining room. A spacious chef’s kitchen fitted with wooden cabinetry, a massive island with seating, and top-of-the-line appliances can also be found on the same floor, alongside a breakfast eating area.

The formal living room features a decorative fireplace alongside an excess of windows and doors that lead out to the verdant grounds. An office space sits to the right of the living room space. One floor above lies the grand primary bedroom that also houses a fireplace, as well as a private balcony with scenic views of the grounds. The complimentary primary bathroom has two steam showers, a soaking tub, and four tall windows that let the light in. And to store your designer wardrobe, the space also includes two closets with excess space and views of L.A. Other luxe amenities you’ll find inside the home include a game room, a wine cellar, a home gym, and a theater room for entertaining.

Inside the spacious primary bedroom

Outdoors lies a backyard oasis beneath a covered loggia that is engulfed by lush greenery. Elsewhere on the grounds, you’ll find the lap pool set next to ample space for lounge seating—not to mention breathtaking views of the horizon and Italian cypress trees. A patio area, closer to the residence, also boast a spacious layout for outdoor dining and city views. When you’re ready to explore the grounds further, a stone pathway in the backyard leads you to additional views from the opulent estate.

Aaron Kirman, Cindy Ambuehl, and Daniel Millstein of AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate hold the listing.

