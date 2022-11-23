MLB Hall of Famer Larry Walker’s Former Colorado Mansion Hits the Market for $4 Million

In 2020, Larry Walker made history as the first ever Rockies player to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Now, the retired slugger’s former Colorado mountain mansion is up for grabs.

Originally built in 1996, Walker’s one-time estate has hit the market for $3.9 million and offers up some seriously stunning vistas. Located less than an hour outside of Denver and nestled into the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, the wilderness residence features eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. Spanning 12,452 square feet, the home sits on a roughly six-and-a-half-acre lot in the secluded enclave of Evergreen.

“The previous owners of this Hall of Fame home paid special attention to the home’s exterior, mirroring what is typically only found along some of the state’s best hiking and biking trails,” notes the listing, which is held by Delroy Gill and Stuart Crowell of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty. The outdoor areas here really do feel like stepping into a postcard-worthy park. Think a spacious backyard with an expansive deck and a lush, private stone patio. At the front, you’re greeted with a cascading waterfall feature reminiscent of what you might come across on a scenic trek.

A mountain mansion in Colorado once owned by Rockies player Larry Walker just listed for $3.9 million. Fortem Media/LIV Sotheby’s International Realty

Inside, the manse has seen its fair share of modernizations throughout the years. Today, you’ll find vaulted ceilings, six fireplaces and brand-new hardwood flooring throughout. Of course, what would a renovation be without the addition of some contemporary amenities? The pad has been updated with a wine cellar, a sauna, a library, a gym and a home theater. There’s also a guest house positioned above the garage.

The home has been renovated and includes a home theater and game room in the basement. Fortem Media/LIV Sotheby’s International Realty

Upon entering the main home, a statement-making grand staircase is the first thing to catch your eye, outfitted with rod iron handrails. If you’re curious, it leads up to a lofted living room that has perhaps the best views of the nearby mountains. Elsewhere, a chef’s kitchen has been decked out with state-of-the-art appliances including two ovens, three stovetop ranges and a gigantic fridge. A large center island acts as the anchor of the space. Downstairs, the basement has been converted into the ultimate game room, with its own billiards table and bar.



The only thing Walker’s one-time home is missing? A batting cage.

