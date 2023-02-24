Mookie Betts’s $10 Million LA Mansion Comes With a Custom Indoor Basketball Court

After a World Series win in 2020, Dodgers’ outfielder Mookie Betts did what any pro athlete would do—he bought himself a new house. Now, the MLB player has put that same Los Angeles manse on the market, but this time, it comes with custom touches in tow.

The six-time All-Star is selling his 9,415-square-foot estate in Encino for a hefty $9.9 million. For context, Betts originally paid $7.6 million for the spread, which he scooped up from UCLA coach Chip Kelly. The property was recently built in 2018; however, it’s seen a fair share of swanky upgrades since then. Most notably, Betts installed an exercise facility and a light-blue indoor basketball court that he emblazoned with the initials “MB.”

Mookie Betts’s Los Angeles home has hit the market for $9.9 million, and it includes a custom indoor basketball court. Anthony Barcelo

Elsewhere, the grounds offer a detached, two-story guest house equipped with two bedrooms, a full kitchen and a living room on the first floor. The half-acre compound is also decked out with a zero-edge swimming pool, a sunken fire pit, an outdoor kitchen and a cabana. Of course, if you’d rather work on your golf game, you’ll have a putting green all to yourself.

At the heart of the compound is the main residence, which has a whopping nine bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Internally, you’ll find soaring high ceilings and wood floors throughout. In the double-height foyer, there’s a striking, curved staircase with a skylight above. Nearby, the living room sports its own fireplace and the chef’s kitchen has been outfitted with top-of-the-line appliances, a spacious walk-in pantry and sparkling quartz countertops.

The home was built in 2018 and has wood flooring and soaring ceiling throughout. Anthony Barcelo

For entertainment, you’ll have your choice between movie nights at the home theater or going for a steam in the sauna. Naturally, the primary suite is a sublime retreat from the rest of the pad. The space has not one but two massive walk-in closets, dual spa-like en suite bathrooms, a sitting area with its own TV and fireplace, in addition to a private balcony. While there’s no word on where Betts is headed, rest assured his $365 million contract with the Dodgers will keep him in the LA area for the next decade.

Morgan Trent with AKGRE holds the listing.

