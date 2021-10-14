The Creator of ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Just Snapped Up This Historic $5 Million Pasadena Estate

After decades in the same family, this 110-year-old Pasadena home hit the block this summer, asking just under $5 million. A bidding war pushed the final sale price up to $5.3 million—a lot of money, but still arguably a decent deal for a 1.6-acre estate in a prestigious area of Pasadena. And this house has a very special architectural pedigree courtesy of Myron Hunt, who also designed the Rose Bowl and Pasadena’s Langham Huntington hotel.

The estate’s new owner is veteran Hollywood producer Loren Bouchard, creator and/or executive producer of many animated sitcoms (Bob’s Burgers, Central Park and The Great North, to name a few). Presumably Bouchard and his longtime wife Holly Kretschmar will put their own personal design stamp on the property, though whatever changes they plan to make remain a mystery—for now. But “the possibilities are endless and exciting,” says the listing, which notes that one could remodel the home, add a pool or build an additional home on the property.

Still, the place is great just as is. Set privately at the very end of a hidden lane and directly overlooking Pasadena’s park-like Arroyo Seco, it’s essentially neighbor-free. A long blacktopped driveway winds up to the main house, which has seven bedrooms and five bathrooms in 4,800 square feet. Also on the premises are a three-car garage and separate carriage house/guesthouse with one bedroom, one bathroom and a kitchenette.

David Davidson of Compass jointly held the listing with Rita Whitney of The Agency; David Lao of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties repped the buyer.

The estate is sell well above the street, behind a winding driveway. A double-trunk sycamore tree shades the main house, offering relief from the occasionally blistering San Gabriel Valley heat.

With grounds reminiscent of an English garden, the place feels rather like a countryside escape than just another mansion in suburban Los Angeles.

The front door opens into a long corridor featuring a wooden staircase—original to the house—and hardwood floors.

The various rooms are wallpapered, many of them with a floral theme. The grand formal dining room overlooks the gardens and boasts a brass chandelier.

There’s also a wood-paneled library, plus a fireplace-equipped living room with charmingly dated decor.

Both vintage and modern, the wallpapered kitchen has stainless appliances and an antique range.

Upstairs, the master suite includes an oversized fireplace, sitting area and separate window seat with leafy tree views.

Ultra-dated but almost shockingly well maintained, the retro master bath includes a built-in soaking tub and dual vanities.

While the property does not currently have a swimming pool, there are vast patios, balconies and loggia with ample space for large-scale al fresco entertaining.

Grassy lawns and mature oak trees surround the gorgeous estate.

Born in New York but raised in Massachusetts, Bouchard worked as a bartender before striking it rich in Tinseltown. The 52-year-old now lives primarily in Los Angeles but still owns his longtime Victorian-style San Francisco condo, which served as inspiration for the juggernaut that is now Bob’s Burgers.

