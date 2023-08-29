Nicollette Sheridan Is Selling Her French Country-Style Estate in SoCal

A sprawling Hidden Hills estate long owned by veteran film and TV actress Nicollette Sheridan has just popped up for sale with a nearly $16 million asking price—or almost $12 million more than the Desperate Housewives star and her ex-fiancé Michael Bolton paid Melissa Etheridge and wife Tammy Lynn Michaels for the place around 15 years ago, back in spring 2008.

Originally built in the late 1970s and extensively updated through the years, the San Fernando Valley spread is “elegantly designed in Country French style,” per the listing, which is held by Mark S. Gruskin and Stephen Shapiro of Westside Estate Agency.

Nestled behind a lengthy gated driveway, on an almost 4-acre hilltop parcel of land surrounded by equestrian amenities and riding trails, the ivy-clad structure has six bedrooms and seven baths in 7,500 square feet of living space punctuated throughout by vaulted wood-beam ceilings, and a mix of limestone and wide-plank French oak floors.

Also on tap are plenty of snazzy amenities—a wine closet, tennis court, gym, freeform pool and raised spa, an outdoor kitchen boasting a pizza oven imported from Italy, and high-tech Control4, Nest, Ring and Aqua Link systems, just for starters.

A seated wet bar and floor-to-ceiling fireplace hold court in the inviting family room. Marcelo Lagos

Other standout features include formal living and dining rooms with French doors spilling out to a covered patio, plus a wet bar-equipped family room warmed by a fireplace. An adjoining gourmet kitchen sports Calacatta marble countertops, a central island, top-tier Viking and Sub-Zero appliances (including two built-in refrigerators), a windowed breakfast nook with built-in banquette seating, and butler and silver pantries.

There’s also a wood-paneled office and an additional lounge area on the upper level, as well as a sumptuous primary bedroom that comes complete with a fireplace, sitting area, walk-in closet, and luxe bath hosting a pedestal spa tub, steam shower and sauna; and rounding it all out is a separate guest suite with its own stairway entrance, three-car garage and hefty monthly $1,132 HOA fee just for the privilege of calling the exclusive enclave home.

In addition to a pool and spa, the grassy backyard hosts an outdoor kitchen equipped with a pizza oven imported from Italy. Marcelo Lagos

The England-born actress, 59, began her career as a fashion model before landing her first TV acting job in the short-lived ABC drama Paper Dolls. She went on to star in the movie The Sure Thing, but her breakout role came as Paige Matheson on the CBS primetime soap opera Knots Landing, for which she earned two Soap Opera Digest Awards. She also received a Golden Globe nod for her work on Desperate Housewives, and most recently, she reprised Joan Collins’ part as Alexis Carrington on The CW’s Dynasty reboot.

After dating Bolton for several years in the early 1990s, she and the Grammy-winning singer later rekindled their relationship and became engaged in 2006. Though he put his Connecticut digs up for sale at $11 million to move into the Hidden Hills property with her, the pair split just two days later.

