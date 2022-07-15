Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s Stylish LA Estate Hits the Market for $18 Million

After recently celebrating a milestone wedding anniversary, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are calling it quits on their Hancock Park home after 7 years.

The former Black Sabbath frontman and his wife, host of The Talk UK, have just listed their 11,565-square-foot estate for $18 million in one of LA’s most affluent areas, according to the Los Angeles Times. The trophy property was built in 1929 by A.K. Kellogg. The historic home features six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a movie theater and large swimming pool—sitting on over half an acre of land it’s the epitome of Old Hollywood glamour.

The Osbourne’s three-story dwelling is an ode to the rich history of the Hancock Park neighborhood, which dates back 100 years. The Spanish Colonial Revival-style mansion was meticulously restored to ensure that its architecture remained intact.

From the inside, it boasts the most essential conveniences of modern life, with a velvet-lined screening room and grand chef’s kitchen, yet it remains stately in appearance. Arched doorways and wood-paneled built-ins speak to the age of the property while luxe furnishings and crystal chandeliers are in line with the family’s dramatic flair. A two-story foyer is among the manor’s most commanding elements.

The one-time reality stars are said to have acquired the LA manor in 2015 from film producer Oren Koules. They paid $11.85 million for the home and if the current asking price is met, the Osbourne estate would be amongst the priciest properties ever sold in Hancock Park. Shonda Rhimes, the creator of Grey’s Anatomy, set a record earlier this year when her three-story mansion, previously owned by Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, was purchased for $21 million. All of this leaves us wondering which prominent figure will be next to inhabit the Osbourne’s abode.

The listing is held by Hilton & Hyland’s Jonah Wilson and Josh Greer. Check out more photos of the home below.