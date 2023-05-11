Inside Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s $4.8 Million West Hollywood Condo

If you find Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s Hancock Park estate a little too big, why not opt for the couple’s L.A. condo instead?

The Black Sabbath rocker and his wife have listed their longtime West Hollywood apartment for just under $4.8 million, as reported by Dirt. The palatial 10th-floor unit is located inside the always-buzzy Sierra Towers. Over the years, the swanky 31-story high-rise has played host to stars including Elton John, Cher, Sandra Bullock, and Courteney Cox, to name a few. The pair scooped up the pad back in 2014, but are now looking to offload it ahead of a potential move across the pond.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have put their Los Angeles condo on the market for $4.8 million Tyler Hogan

Spanning an impressive 2,117 square feet, the sprawling abode offers up two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The bright and airy living quarters have been totally revamped, decked out with glossy stone floors and huge floor-to-ceiling windows that afford dramatic views of the surrounding city and grassy hillside. Of course, if you head out to the terrace, the vistas are even better.

The open-plan layout sees a large living room lead into a dining area and kitchen. The latter sports sleek stainless-steel appliances, shiny all-white cabinets, and a gray tiled backsplash. Elsewhere, the office has its own en suite and could double as a guest room.

The unit sits on the 10th floor of the Sierra Towers in West Hollywood and overlooks the city Tyler Hogan

Naturally, the Jack A. Charney-designed building has a slew of amenities that residents can take advantage of, including a huge swimming pool, fitness center, sauna, and sun deck. You’ll also have 24-hour security and a concierge.

The former reality stars put their Hancock Park home on the market in July 2022, though the estate has yet to sell. At the time, the Brits were reported to be relocating to the U.K. to avoid the taxes in California. Now that they’ve put another U.S. property up for sale, it seems like they’re finally getting closer to making the move back home.

Jonah Wilson and Josh Greer of Carolwood Estates hold the listing together.

Click here to see all the photos of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s L.A. condo.