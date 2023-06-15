Patrick Mahomes’s Ranch-Style Manse in Kansas City Just Hit the Market for $3 Million

Chiefs fans, don’t panic. Patrick Mahomes isn’t leaving Kansas City, he’s just parting ways with one of his Missouri properties.

The quarterback recently put a ranch-style retreat on the market for just shy of $3 million, Dirt reported. Back in 2019, Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, shelled out a cool $1.9 million for the three-bed, five-bath pad and have since given the digs a whopping $400,000 makeover. Dating back to the ‘50s, the house sits on over an acre in the city’s swanky Country Club District and measures 4,800 square feet. Of course, you don’t have to be a sports enthusiast to buy this place but assuming you fit the bill, there’s a putting green in the backyard to practice your golf game plus a heated swimming pool.

Inside, the midcentury spread has been redone from top-to-bottom. Think contemporary hardwood floors, built-ins galore, and tons of windows throughout. A few of the highlights include an updated sunroom that feels super bright and airy, along with an open-concept living and dining area, and a family room complete with a stone fireplace and a wet bar. Nearby, the chef’s kitchen is just as impressive, equipped with state-of-the-art appliances and an eat-in island.

If you’re keen on entertaining, the finished basement offers up a host of amenities. Downstairs, you’ll find a screening room, a wine cellar, a lounge, and yet another bar. If you’re a self-proclaimed sneakerhead like the two-time Super Bowl champion, you’ll appreciate that the primary suite comes with not one but two walk-in closets. It helps that the bedrooms also have a massive soaking tub and shower.

Even though Mahomes has officially listed his primary residence, he still counts a two-bedroom Kansas City condo and a Texas mega-manse as part of his real-estate portfolio. The NFL MVP also reportedly snagged an eight-acre parcel in Loch Lloyd and has plans to erect a custom estate and a half- field where he can hone his skills in the off-season.

Cami Jones and Paige Buechele of ReeceNichols Real Estate hold the listing.