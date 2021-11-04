Inside Penn Badgley’s New $1.8 Million Brooklyn Apartment

Not only is Penn Badgley’s serial killer character Joe making a change on the home front in season three of the Netflix thriller series “You,” moving from Los Angeles to an upscale Bay Area suburb with his wife Love and their newborn son Forty, but the actor’s also got himself a new house in real life. Per records, Badgley and his doula/musician wife Domino Kirke have doled out just above $1.8 million—exactly $100,000 over the asking price—for an apartment in Brooklyn’s family-friendly, albeit pricey, Park Slope neighborhood.

Tucked away on the fifth floor of a circa-1936 building designed by architect Martyn N. Weinstein and often referred to as the “Art-Deco Building”—just a short jaunt away from the 526-acre Prospect Park, and popular 7th Avenue shopping and dining district—Badgley’s new flat is described in marketing materials as a “gracefully proportioned gem,” and includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. There are attractive parquet floors throughout, plus numerous windows offering up treetop views from different vantage points.

A spacious foyer flows under an archway and into a combo dining/living room flooded with natural light. Other features include a windowed gallery-style kitchen sporting updated stainless appliances and quartzite stone countertops, plus a modestly sized primary bedroom outfitted with a duo of closets and a modernized ensuite bath. There also are two additional bedrooms, including one with a built-in wall unit that’s currently used as an office/study.

The star’s rare corner unit also comes with $2,364 in monthly maintenance fees, which allows for amenities like a 24-hour doorman, an elevator attendant, a couple of landscaped courtyards and a children’s playroom that can also be reserved for special events.

Badgley, 34, first achieved recognition for playing Phillip Chancellor IV on the soap opera “The Young and the Restless” in the early 2000s. He went on to appear in the comedy films “John Tucker Must Die” and “Drive-Thru,” but his breakout role was as Dan Humphrey in The CW teen drama “Gossip Girl,” for which he received six Teen Choice Award nominations. In addition to acting, Badgley performs as lead singer for the Brooklyn-based indie pop band Mothxr.

The listing was held by Michael Petrosino and Janice Cimberg of Brown Harris Stevens.