Prince’s Purple Palace in Beverly Hills Hits the Market for $30 Million

This Beverly Hills estate is, quite literally, fit for music royalty. Once occupied by none other than the late, great Prince, the sprawling 18,000 square-foot property has just been listed for sale for the princely sum of $30 million.

The six-level mansion is perched atop a hill near the intersection of Beverly Hills and Sunset Strip and includes an additional residence at 1255 Sierra Alta Way. There are also two vacant parcels on the lot for a total of 2.15 acres of land.

Built in 1953 by Hal Braxton Hayes, the property was purchased by NBA player Carlos Boozer in 2004 who went on to rent it to the legendary musician. Prince then ended up converting the property into his own purple palace. The pop icon turned the pro basketball player’s gym into a disco, changed a bedroom into a hair salon, painted purple stripes across the façade, installed purple carpet and even replaced the gold lions that adorned the front gates with his “Artist Formerly Known As” symbol.

He also held numerous live concerts and parties at the property, which, with its expansive patios and panoramic city-to-ocean views, was uniquely suited to entertaining. Prince assured Boozer that when the lease was up, the mansion would look like he’d never been there, and he even wired the athlete $500,000 to ease his mind.

True to his word, the artist’s outlandish furnishings were removed, and, today, the mansion exudes understated elegance. The main residence boasts 10 bedrooms and 13 baths, along with all manner of grand amenities, including a ballroom, wine room, rooftop tennis court, gym and indoor sports court, a four-car garage, a pool with a swim-up bar and waterslide and a secretive grotto.

Not to be completely upstaged, the second 3,300-square-foot residence located at 1255 Sierra Alta Way boasts a fully appointed, high-end kitchen, bar and billiards room, den, spa, a two-car garage and, of course, its own pool.

Ready to call the palace your own? The estate can be purchased for $30 million via The Oppenheim Group. If that’s a little too steep, you can do as Prince did and rent the main residence for $80,000 a month. Just don’t get any grand ideas about painting the walls.

Check out more pictures of 1235 Sierra Alta Way below: