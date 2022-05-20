Radio Mogul Tom Joyner’s $20 Million Florida Mansion Has a Boxing Ring and Access to a a Private Beach

Retired radio host Tom Joyner, best known for his nationally syndicated program The Tom Joyner Morning Show, just listed his Golden Beach, Florida, estate for $20 million.

The 7,340-square-foot residence has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, plus spacious indoor and outdoor living areas. Joyner spent two-and-a-half years gut renovating the home to perfection. When he bought the place, he fell in love with the proximity to the beach and the views, and was able to construct a vision that didn’t include copious amounts of the ‘80s-style travertine popular in the area. He worked with designer Deborah Wecselman of Wecselman Design, architect Wesley Kean of KoDA, contractor Larqcon Group and landscape architecture firm Enea. In total, he spent $7.5 million on the renovation. It was completed in 2020—but now, he’s saying farewell.

The home features oversized rooms that seamlessly flow into one another, plenty of natural light, ample outdoor space and ocean-framing views from every room. The modern residence is also dominated by clean lines, perfect symmetry and muted tones. Joyner’s personalized touch? Hints of bright red, his favorite color, are woven throughout the space, whether it’s within his private art collection of works from Picasso, Robert Pruitt, Allora & Calzadilla and Ernie Barnes, or the floor of his garage-turned-boxing ring. The foyer, which features a bold curved staircase, also acts as an art gallery, and this is where his prized collection currently hangs. While Joyner might not be selling his art, he is selling the home fully furnished for a total turnkey experience.

Of all the rooms, the primary suite is a sure highlight. It spans the entirety of the third floor and has a glass-encased RiFRA tub in the center and even a bright-red urinal. Joyner created a large closet to house his sneakers and clothes; it’s also ideal for showcasing a handbag collection. On the lower level, he transformed the garage to include a boxing ring and fitness amenities, complete with a vibrant red floor.

Outside, there is a swimming pool with a spacious patio, summer kitchen, beachside cabana and a four-block stretch of private beach. There’s easy access to the beach through a path from the home. Golden Beach is known for its high-profile residents and luxury homes, and it’s also the only private community with homes on the sand in South Florida; it’s guard-gated with its owm police force to ensure privacy. Golden Beach residents also have access to beachside service, tennis courts, parks and a kid’s playground.

“With direct private beach access, open ocean views from every angle and impeccable design, this beach house is a unicorn property,” says listing agent Dina Goldentayer of Douglas Elliman. “A home of this turnkey caliber is nearly impossible to find. The interior details are breathtaking and your backyard is the sand. Golden Beach is like the Malibu of Miami.”

Check out more photos of the property below: