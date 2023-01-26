Reese Witherspoon Once Lived in This Rustic Malibu Farmhouse. Now It Can Be Yours for $8 Million.

There are several perks to snagging this Malibu ranch. For starters, it comes with its own Airstream and is steps away from one of the world’s most famous beaches. Plus, you’d be living in the home where Reese Witherspoon used to hang her hat.

The actress originally bought this Southern California compound, aptly named Zuma Farms, in 2019. Though, she decided to offload it just one year later, reported Dirt. Now, that same property has found its way back onto the market, but this time the seller is real-estate heiress Meg Haney. If you’re willing to fork over $8 million, the celeb-loved pad can be yours.

A Malibu compound that Reese Witherspoon once called home has just listed for $8 million Simon Berlyn for Sotheby’s International Realty

Dating back to 1949, the rustic-looking spread sits on roughly two acres and is highly secluded, hidden amongst lush woodlands and 1,500-year-old sycamores. In the decades since Zuma Farms was built, it’s undergone an extensive renovation and, at some point, even operated as a wedding venue. The grounds here currently include a modernized main house, a repurposed barn, a gym, horse paddock and sports court. Plus, don’t forget about that aluminum trailer out back. It sleeps four and has been decked out with its own kitchen, bath and shower.

The spread includes a repurposed barn decked out with a billiards area, kitchen and media center Simon Berlyn for Sotheby’s International Realty

In the main residence, there’s no shortage of charming details. You’ll find dark hardwood floors, exposed beamed ceilings and white paneled walls. The abode offers up four bedrooms, in addition to an eat-in kitchen, a living room with a brick fireplace, a dining area and a bar. Several vintage details are on display throughout the dwelling, including a claw-foot soaking tub and antique hardware. Just outside, there’s a charming swing set hanging from a tree along with a fire pit and a hot tub. Elsewhere, the barn has been given a similarly stylish overhaul; it sports the same soaring high ceilings and wood flooring but with the added bonus of a billiards area, media space and lofted bedroom.

Graham J. Larson of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

