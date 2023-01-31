Yellowstone IRL? You Can Now Rent Kevin Costner’s Colorado Ranch for $36,000 a Night

While Kevin Costner’s character on Yellowstone refuses to sell his cattle ranch in Montana, the actor has no problem opening his 160-acre Colorado homestead IRL. In fact, the Dutton-esque dwelling is currently up for rent for a whopping $36,000 per night.

Dubbed Dunbar Ranch, Costner’s Aspen compound is aptly named after the lieutenant he played in the Oscar-winning film Dances With Wolves. He originally bought the parcel of land back in 2000, before turning it into the wilderness retreat it is today, reported the New York Post. The pastoral property sits at the base of Independence Pass, hidden amongst the Elk Mountain Range and secluded within a lush pine forest. In terms of accommodations, the spread has 12 bedrooms across its three stately residences with enough room to sleep over two dozen people. The standalone structures include a main house, village house and river house. There are also 24/7 caretakers, private lakes and a baseball field on-site. You know, just in case you wanted to live out your own Field of Dreams fantasy.

Kevin Costner’s ranch in Aspen, Colorado is available to rent for $36,000 a night David Marlow Photography/Amy Mottier with Coldwell Banker Mason Morse

The crown jewel, however, is the main estate which spans an impressive 5,800 square feet and is decked out with rustic decor resembling an upscale cabin. Think lots of exposed wood, warm oak ceilings and stone accents. In the living room, you’ll find a striking double-sided fireplace that will come in handy during the winter months. Even more amazing, though, is the primary suite, which has a secret trap door that leads down to a hidden hot tub with its own waterfall and jaw-dropping views of the Rockies. Because why not?

A trap door in the primary bedroom leads to an outdoor hot tub David Marlow Photography/Amy Mottier with Coldwell Banker Mason Morse

When you’re not hitting the area’s iconic slopes, there’s plenty to do around Dunbar Ranch. Depending on the season, guests can go tubing down the sledding hill, spend the afternoon ice fishing or explore the property on cross-country skis. In the summer, kayaking, paddle boarding, hiking and biking are all on the table. Additional activities including horseback rides can also be arranged, allowing visitors to channel their inner cowboy.

Amy Mottier of Coldwell Banker Mason Morse-Aspen has the listing.

