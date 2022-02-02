Richard Gere Lists His Idyllic 50-Acre Hudson Valley Estate For $28 Million

Richard Gere has listed the sprawling upstate New York compound he’s owned for more than 20 years.

The actor first purchased the property in 1986 and, over the years, created multiple structures on the 48.7 acres. The main New England-style residence is the largest at 11,658 square feet, and houses eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms and two half-baths. Located in picturesque Pound Ridge, New York, just 50 miles (or about an hour) from New York City, the property has been listed for $28 million by Muffin Dowdle of Ginnel Real Estate.

Even those not in the public eye will relish in the privacy of the property. It’s all but completely shielded from the outside world, as 4,300 acres of protected land border the grounds. With its expansive lawns and ample space, the bucolic estate is ideal for equestrians and those who enjoy spending time outdoors; it’s particularly idyllic as a summer escape, as it’s a quieter, if not more beautiful, alternative to the Hamptons.

Outdoor enthusiasts will particularly appreciate the rolling hills, perfect for horseback riding; the hidden soccer field; the mature weeping willows; the vegetable garden; the pool; and the private lake with a sandy beach and island. Elsewhere on the estate are stables and five other structures, including secondary residences, a barn and a shed.

The main residence has three stories and plenty of colonial-style charm, but with updated furnishings, appliances and technology. Natural light spills into all 19 rooms for a bright and airy vibe, whether you’re enjoying a cup of tea and a book in the formal living room or jamming out in the music room.

Gere and his wife, Alejandra Silva, who married in 2018, recently moved to nearby town North Salem, where they purchased a property last year for around $9.8 million. The Pretty Woman actor and his wife moved to the new home after welcoming children.

Check out more images of the estate below: