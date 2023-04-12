Rihanna Just Snapped Up a Lavish L.A. Penthouse for $21 Million

Rihanna is making room for her growing family. The singer, who’s currently expecting her second child, just swapped her longtime Century City condo for a sprawling $21 million penthouse in the same celeb-loved building.

According to Dirt, the mogul has moved from her three-bedroom, 3,500-square-foot apartment at the Century right into a 9,290-square-foot mansion in the sky. The former has served as her primary residence since 2014, located within the Robert A. M. Stern–designed building in Los Angeles. Her new aerie, which she’ll share with rapper A$AP Rocky and their two kids, spans the entire 40th floor and offers up four expansive bedrooms and six and a half baths.

Rihanna just dropped $21 million on a full-floor penthouse at the Century in Los Angeles. Michael McNamara and Jason Speth

The pop star is reported to have purchased the pad from seller Nick Molnar, the cofounder of Afterpay. Molnar originally listed the apartment for $28 million after nearly two years of ownership. Although, he only splashed out $21.6 million when he bought the unit from actor Matthew Perry. The Friends star lived at this same scenic perch from 2017 to 2021 and made a ton of upgrades to the place during the four-year period. He turned to architect Scott Joyce and interior designer LM Pagano to renovate the spread, which now includes a Hollywood-style movie theater and a massive primary suite with a fireplace and dual bathrooms.

The 40th-floor apartment was formerly owned by actor Matthew Perry. Michael McNamara and Jason Speth

Throughout the circular-shaped dwelling, there are soaring floor-to-ceiling windows with sweeping views of the city. Additional highlights include four outdoor terraces, a large living room, and a state-of-the-art kitchen. The 42-story tower is known for being a “paparazzi-proof” escape for California’s rich and famous, decked out with a 24-hour concierge service, a fitness center, and a 75-foot swimming pool. Everyone from Denzel Washington and Nobu Matsuhisa to Paula Abdul and Terry Dubrow has been residents of the building. In fact, Candy Spelling has an enormous two-floor penthouse right on top of Rihanna’s new digs.

