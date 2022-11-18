Rihanna’s Former NYC Penthouse Just Hit the Market for $13 Million 

Back in 2013, Rihanna found love in a Soho penthouse. Now the superstar’s former pad is up for grabs.

A two-floor condo in New York City that once hosted the Barbados-born mogul has just hit the market for $12.9 million. Owned by fashion photographer Antoine Verglas, the Frenchman leased his pricey property to the Fenty Beauty founder from 2013 to 2017. Of course, if you only plan to live there for four, five seconds à la RiRi, the abode is also available to rent—for a whopping $45,000 a month, that is.

The duplex penthouse spans the top two levels of 129 Lafayette Street, which borders the Soho and Nolita neighborhoods. The building itself was originally built in 1911 as a light manufacturing facility. Nearly a century later in 2004, it was converted into a luxury residential development. Across the home’s 7,000 square feet are four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half bath. An added perk is a 2,400-square-foot landscaped wraparound terrace: aka, your private outdoor oasis with 360-degree views of Manhattan.

A duplex penthouse in New York City that formerly housed Rihanna just listed for $12.9 million. Courtesy of The Corcoran Group

Inside, you’ll find all the makings of a bright and airy prewar apartment. Details include oversized windows, custom concrete flooring and soaring 13-foot ceilings throughout. A key-locked elevator takes you straight up to the top floor and opens to the grand living room which has been outfitted with a wood-burning fireplace. The living area flows right into the ultra-modern chef’s kitchen, decked out with Val Cucine cabinetry and top-of-the-line appliances. From here, you’ll have direct access to that sick roof deck.

The primary suite offers views of the Empire State Building. Courtesy of The Corcoran Group

If you take the steel-and-wood floating staircase down to the 11th floor, you’ll stumble across all four of the bedrooms. The expansive primary suite really steals the show with panoramic views of the Empire State Building and beyond. This space also features its own bathroom, dressing room and a massive walk-in closet—which is good news if your wardrobe collection is anything like the singer-turned-style icon’s.

Dana Power and Max Nehrig of the Corcoran Group hold the listing.

