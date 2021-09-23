Rihanna’s Neo-Mediterranean LA Compound Just Hit the Market $7.8 Million

Barbadian pop megastar and consummate style icon turned newly minted billionaire cosmetics and intimate wear entrepreneur Robyn Fenty, otherwise known around the world as Rihanna, dropped $6.8 million back in the summer of 2017 on a then newly and glamorously refurbished neo-Mediterranean mini-compound near the base of Nichols Canyon in the foothills above the western end of L.A.’s famed Hollywood Boulevard.

It wasn’t long before an intruder not only breached the property’s perimeter walls but managed to break into and spend the night inside the house before he was tased and arrested by police in the morning. Fortunately, no one was home at the time. There was a second break-in attempt a few months later and the Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty founder lickety-split packed whatever designer things remained in the house and, so the scuttlebutt goes, retreated to the $5.5 million condo in Century City she’s owned since the fall of 2014.

The Hollywood Hills property was briefly put up for sale in late 2018, with an asking price pushing up on $7.5 million, before it was taken off the market and set out instead as a high-end rental at $35,000 per month. Since then, the house has several times been available as a rental at the same price. Now, however, with at least four other residential properties across Los Angeles crowding her international property portfolio, Fenty has hoisted the Hollywood Hills home back up for sale at a hair under $7.8 million.

Listed with “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” stars James Harris and David Parnes of Bond Street Partners at The Agency, the home features steel-framed windows and doors, high ceilings enhanced by arched doorways, and a combination of stone and wood floors. There are a total of six bedrooms and eight full and two half bathrooms between the main house and detached guest suite that together span about 7,100 square feet.

Elegant formal living and dining rooms, the former with a rust-colored tile fireplace, are complimented by a den/billiards room, an eat-in kitchen, and a family room. The walls of the home theater are painted a sumptuous royal purple and, on the other side of the swimming pool from main house, a detached garage is topped by a city-view guest suite outfitted as a fitness center with private bath and balcony.

In addition to the roughly 3,500-square-foot high-floor condo in Century City, Fenty owns another substantially smaller and less expensive condo along the Wilshire Corridor. In late 2020 she upped her real estate game with the $13.8 million purchase of a 1930s era home tucked down a coveted cul-de-sac in the Coldwater Canyon area of Beverly Hills. Then, earlier this year, she dropped another $10 million to snatch up the neighboring property before she put the first house up for rent at a whopping $80,000 per month.

The nine-time Grammy winner, who for a couple of years rented a London mansion that recently came for sale at $41 million, is also widely reported to own a 10,000-square-foot townhouse-style condo in the swanky One Sandy Lane resort complex in Barbados that she scooped up in 2013 for $21.8 million.

